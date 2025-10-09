Bob Matthews’s Newly Released "A Day Comes to Your House" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Celebrates Imagination, Time, and the Simple Joys of Life
“A Day Comes to Your House” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Matthews is a delightful story that personifies a day as a cheerful companion, helping children explore time, seasons, and the simple beauty of life with imagination and curiosity.
Kissee Mills, MO, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Day Comes to Your House”: a charming children’s story that encourages wonder and appreciation for the gift of each day. “A Day Comes to Your House” is the creation of published author, Bob Matthews, a devoted father of six and grandfather of fourteen, who treasures his family above all. Living by a lake in the Ozarks with his dogs, Gibs and Pax, he delights in gardening, fishing, and welcoming back his beloved purple martins each year. A lifelong lover of books and Bible stories, Bob finds joy in faith, nature, and the simple blessings of daily life.
Matthews shares, “A day that comes to your house is a whimsical visit with a personal day in a child’s life. The day is imagined to be a child-sized happy friend that goes with them and has fun, whatever kind of day they may encounter. It discusses time, the seasons, and things to see, imagine, and do. I don’t get into the sad days; but it gives you, the parent, the opportunity to talk about them if you wish to.
I love the power of imagination, and our children are masters of it.
I pray it might help us realize how valuable and how wonderful our days are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Matthews’s new book is an uplifting and imaginative resource for parents and educators, offering children a playful way to appreciate life’s daily blessings.
Consumers can purchase “A Day Comes to Your House” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day Comes to Your House,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
