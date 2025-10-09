Robin Bardsley’s Newly Released "Grandpa Joe Goes Home" is a Gentle and Faith-Centered Children’s Story About Understanding Loss and God’s Promises
“Grandpa Joe Goes Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Bardsley is a touching tale that helps children navigate grief while learning about God’s comfort and the hope found in His Word.
South Weymouth, MA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa Joe Goes Home”: a comforting and faith-filled children’s story that helps young readers understand loss, trust in God, and embrace His promises. “Grandpa Joe Goes Home” is the creation of published author, Robin Bardsley, a dedicated caregiver and finance professional who has spent her career nurturing others, first as a nanny and later with over twenty years in the finance sector. Now living on the South Shore of Massachusetts, she focuses on supporting her elderly parents and helping others, especially the younger generation, understand and navigate loss, while inspiring them to trust in God’s greater plan and purpose.
Bardsley shares, “This is the story of a young boy named Jake, whose beloved Grandpa Joe falls ill and goes home to be with Jesus. Grandpa Joe’s passing leaves Jake with many questions. As he searches for answers, Jake learns about God’s promises and discovers the comforting truths of the Bible. His journey offers a heartfelt glimpse into a young boy’s process of saying goodbye, exploring profound questions like: Where did Grandpa Joe go, and why? What does Jesus have to do with it? And what other promises does the Bible reveal?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Bardsley’s new book offers a gentle, educational, and comforting read for children and families facing the challenges of loss.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa Joe Goes Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa Joe Goes Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories