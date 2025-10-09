Chrissie Cloud’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid" is a Delightful Children’s Story Inspired by Real-Life Pets and Whimsical Imagination
“The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrissie Cloud is a charming tale that brings to life the humorous and playful interactions between a beloved cat and a mischievous katydid, offering young readers laughter, fun, and a lesson in friendship.
Fort Mohave, AZ, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid,” an engaging and imaginative story that celebrates the joy of pets, curiosity, and playful adventures, is the creation of published author, Chrissie Cloud.
Cloud shares, “Spaz and Katy are based on real creatures. Spaz was my beloved cat, and Katy was a real katydid that came to tease Spaz every summer season. It truly was a funny sight to encounter. After Spaz’s passing, I wanted to memorialize her by writing this story. This is just one of many I have about her. This particular memory is based on what I witnessed, and the rest is imagined—what might have been happening when I was at the store.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chrissie Cloud’s new book offers young readers an entertaining, faith-friendly story filled with humor, curiosity, and the magic of imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
