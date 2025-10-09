Chrissie Cloud’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid" is a Delightful Children’s Story Inspired by Real-Life Pets and Whimsical Imagination

“The Adventures of Spaz and Katy the Katydid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrissie Cloud is a charming tale that brings to life the humorous and playful interactions between a beloved cat and a mischievous katydid, offering young readers laughter, fun, and a lesson in friendship.