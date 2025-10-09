John D. Anderson’s Newly Released "Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield" is an Empowering Guide to Spiritual Strength and Protection
“Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield” from Christian Faith Publishing author John D. Anderson is a faith-centered work that explores the meaning of God’s armor and how believers can apply it for defense against life’s challenges.
Lakewood Ranch, FL, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield”: a thoughtful exploration of faith, resilience, and divine protection. “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield” is the creation of published author, John D. Anderson.
Anderson shares, “This small book has a very big message for anyone wanting the protection of God’s armor displayed in a way worthy of his truth. The following is the author’s quest in discovering his religious identity and giving birth to a most expressive version of God’s armor for all to put on to fight against evil in our tumultuous world.
To begin, John had a very thorough and long search for a church home that he felt offered the best religious foundation. Initially he was born into his family’s Methodist church, where he was christened. When he was in his teenage years, he attended a neighboring Presbyterian church. He left the area and went adrift for a while. John then joined a Baptist church because he wanted to display to God how much he believed in him by being baptized by immersion on Easter Day. He then attended both an Episcopal and a Catholic church with friends. He found both churches to be very devout and reverent. However, John’s search for a denomination in his growth as a true Christian believer, culminated in a Presbyterian church. This satisfied his desire to embrace the fact that God is in full control of the plan for his life.
Throughout his long search for truth, John was led to be cemented in a holy, divine, peaceful, and powerful acceptance coming home in God’s loving arms.
John had gained much from each church he attended and will forever be thankful for the dedicated church leaders from whom he gained much spiritual knowledge.
This book should serve your own spiritual needs for victory and protection in God’s armor.
In this world that is drowning in dangerous turmoil and tearing away at Christianity, you can gain God’s protection by wearing his armor provided for you. John has taken Saint Paul’s vision and interpretation of a Roman soldier’s armor relating to our protective spiritual God given provisions.
John has tried to articulate in a clearer expressive manner, the form of a more current fashion, presenting a knight’s full protective armor. By offering God’s armor in this way, it is his hope that each believer will more easily understand and embrace the spiritual meaning of each piece. This armor is to be used against evil forces for victorious protection throughout their entire lives. God bless you and keep you safe!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John D. Anderson’s new book presents readers with a clear and practical approach to embracing God’s armor for lasting spiritual victory.
Consumers can purchase “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson shares, “This small book has a very big message for anyone wanting the protection of God’s armor displayed in a way worthy of his truth. The following is the author’s quest in discovering his religious identity and giving birth to a most expressive version of God’s armor for all to put on to fight against evil in our tumultuous world.
To begin, John had a very thorough and long search for a church home that he felt offered the best religious foundation. Initially he was born into his family’s Methodist church, where he was christened. When he was in his teenage years, he attended a neighboring Presbyterian church. He left the area and went adrift for a while. John then joined a Baptist church because he wanted to display to God how much he believed in him by being baptized by immersion on Easter Day. He then attended both an Episcopal and a Catholic church with friends. He found both churches to be very devout and reverent. However, John’s search for a denomination in his growth as a true Christian believer, culminated in a Presbyterian church. This satisfied his desire to embrace the fact that God is in full control of the plan for his life.
Throughout his long search for truth, John was led to be cemented in a holy, divine, peaceful, and powerful acceptance coming home in God’s loving arms.
John had gained much from each church he attended and will forever be thankful for the dedicated church leaders from whom he gained much spiritual knowledge.
This book should serve your own spiritual needs for victory and protection in God’s armor.
In this world that is drowning in dangerous turmoil and tearing away at Christianity, you can gain God’s protection by wearing his armor provided for you. John has taken Saint Paul’s vision and interpretation of a Roman soldier’s armor relating to our protective spiritual God given provisions.
John has tried to articulate in a clearer expressive manner, the form of a more current fashion, presenting a knight’s full protective armor. By offering God’s armor in this way, it is his hope that each believer will more easily understand and embrace the spiritual meaning of each piece. This armor is to be used against evil forces for victorious protection throughout their entire lives. God bless you and keep you safe!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John D. Anderson’s new book presents readers with a clear and practical approach to embracing God’s armor for lasting spiritual victory.
Consumers can purchase “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory in God’s Armor: Guard Against Evil Forces in Life’s Battlefield,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories