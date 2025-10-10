Terry C. Fleitz’s Newly Released "Imperfect Happiness" is an Uplifting Devotional Offering Practical Wisdom and Biblical Encouragement for Navigating Life’s Challenges
“Imperfect Happiness: A Journey of Perfect Twists: Thirty-Day Devotional to Living Life Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry C. Fleitz is a heartfelt devotional that blends faith, life experiences, and biblical truths to inspire resilience, joy, and a deeper walk with God.
Mebane, NC, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Imperfect Happiness: A Journey of Perfect Twists: Thirty-Day Devotional to Living Life Well”: a thought-provoking devotional designed to encourage readers to find purpose and contentment through faith in Christ. “Imperfect Happiness: A Journey of Perfect Twists: Thirty-Day Devotional to Living Life Well” is the creation of published author, Terry C. Fleitz, a nationally recognized speaker and seminar leader specializing in small-business performance optimization, who has published over 100 articles on business and leadership and co-authored the U.S. Government Small Business Mobilization Planner. His book, Imperfect Happiness, is an inspirational memoir that blends biblical principles, personal experiences, and lessons from his father’s faith-filled legacy to encourage readers toward resilience, contentment, and a Christ-centered life.
Fleitz shares, “Based on true events, IMPERFECT HAPPINESS follows the author’s journey dreaming of business success as a teenager from a poor community, to securing the American Dream—the pinnacle of leadership achievement, followed by the emptiness of this lifelong goal. Ready to follow Jesus but overwhelmed by what to do, the book details life’s failures and dead ends without godly hope contrasted by living life well and a greater sense of purpose with God. The author illustrates to readers, through life events, what revering the Bible means.
Recognizing that God is always with us, the author’s trek is a nontraditional path to building a relationship with Jesus. The narrative will make you smile, think, and hopefully pursue Godly Wisdom—the necessary ingredient for happiness on earth. Imperfect Happiness represents the peaks and valleys in our life as we learn to take the worry out of living by gaining Wisdom and giving God greater control. Perfect Twists are the unexpected miracles in God’s plan for our lives. The author’s Perfect Twists include two serious health challenges and disappointing life events “providing opportunities” for him to build a closer relationship with God while discovering greater comfort, happiness, and contentment. The narrative teaches us that God will not fix everything that worries us, but he will carry things for us and will handle them in the best possible way, so we can win life’s passage pursuing the PERFECT HAPPINESS of heaven.
IMPERFECT HAPPINESS is a musical of sorts, combination adventure, and love story offering practical advice, authentic prayers, and pause and reflect segments in an engaging way. The book conveys messages making the Word of God and life of Jesus come alive for anyone who chooses to be Brilliant on the Basics—willing to do a few things well. The author also takes the reader behind the scenes of American corporations and institutions to better understand their unwelcome behavior which too often targets our families, God’s family, and today’s youth. He contrasts this with the exciting message of living life by the significance of the Bible. The book concludes with steps to achieve the best imperfect you, as well as how to be a force multiplier improving the culture in our communities and country by changing hearts and lives with the commonality of loving God and loving people. IMPERFECT HAPPINESS is designed to entertain and inform while highlighting biblical resources to enjoy life more and make a greater difference in the lives of others. The book was written in a format so that it can be read and reread, particularly for anyone trying to overcome challenges or better understand their purpose and direction in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry C. Fleitz’s new book is an inspiring devotional that encourages believers to embrace God’s plan, find joy in life’s “perfect twists,” and live with greater faith, peace, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Imperfect Happiness: A Journey of Perfect Twists: Thirty-Day Devotional to Living Life Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Imperfect Happiness: A Journey of Perfect Twists: Thirty-Day Devotional to Living Life Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
