Clyde Smith’s Newly Released "Making Disciples" is an Inspiring Guide That Blends Personal Testimony with Practical Tools for Sharing the Gospel
“Making Disciples: A Resource for Becoming a Better Christian Witness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clyde Smith is a powerful combination of memoir and ministry guide, offering readers encouragement, biblical insight, and real-life examples of trusting God through trials while leading others to Christ.
Benicia, CA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Making Disciples: A Resource for Becoming a Better Christian Witness,” a moving and instructive work designed to help believers grow in faith and become effective ambassadors for Christ, is the creation of published author, Clyde Smith.
Smith shares, “Clyde left home at the age of eighteen to join the US Air Force after overcoming severe physical and emotional abuse. Shortly after, he married his high school sweetheart, Laurie.
Immediately, they began experiencing the spoils of success, especially after Clyde became one of the very few black State Farm agency owners in the 1980s. After years of material success of new homes, several sports and luxury cars, and trips abroad, Clyde and Laurie became born-again believers. This was about ten years into the marriage. Clyde was a gifted Bible teacher and personal evangelist and felt called to go into the missionary field in Africa. Giving up their successful business and selling everything, Clyde and Laurie were poised to take their three children to serve in the country of Guinea-Bissau.
But God had other plans. They first had to take a detour. They spent the next several years living below poverty in low-income housing as they learned to trust and depend on God. This is a story of several trials to success and back to failure and success again. It was during that time many miracles occurred. This book will strengthen your faith as you experience how God continued to provide for the Smiths while overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Clyde will share the wisdom he learned while in the fiery trials. He explains how he learned to hear the voice of God and lead others successfully to Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde Smith’s new book is a heartfelt resource for Christians seeking to deepen their walk with God and boldly share their faith, offering both personal encouragement and practical strategies for making disciples.
Consumers can purchase “Making Disciples: A Resource for Becoming a Better Christian Witness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Making Disciples: A Resource for Becoming a Better Christian Witness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
