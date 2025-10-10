Michael Swavely’s Newly Released "The Way of the Morning Star" is a Thought-Provoking Blend of Science Fiction, Adventure, and Spiritual Discovery
“The Way of the Morning Star” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Swavely is a captivating narrative that intertwines astronomy, faith, and the human search for meaning through an imaginative and adventurous storyline.
Pennsylvania Furnace, PA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Way of the Morning Star”: a fascinating journey of imagination that explores the crossroads of science, faith, and personal transformation. “The Way of the Morning Star” is the creation of published author, Michael Swavely, who has pursued amateur astronomy from a young age, contributing to NASA and JPL’s International Halley Watch Program and observing events such as lunar eclipses, the Shoemaker-Levy 9 impact, and an extragalactic supernova. He has served more than twenty years with the US Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, where he is a lieutenant colonel and has taken part in numerous search and rescue missions. In addition to his scientific interests, Swavely spent fifteen years as the frontman of the rockabilly band Mike Swavely and the Chrome Magnatones, with music still available online. He credits his musical background with shaping his narrative style and strengthening his use of vivid, descriptive language.
Swavely shares, “Upon befriending the fifty-two-year-old astrophysicist, Dr. Caleb Oston, twenty-year-old ne’er-do-well, Michael West, suddenly finds himself dropped into a world of dreams and adventure! Taking place among the central mountains of Pennsylvania, the story tells how the two men build a spaceship to explore the solar system. This leads to the Professor (a messianic figure in the story) and West to take the Morning Star on numerous adventures, including traveling to the moon and Mars.
During these trips, West is instructed in the skills needed for observational astronomy while he tackles challenging questions on the clash between faith and science, dinosaurs, the existence of extraterrestrial life, and the biggest of all, the actual birthday of Jesus Christ and how it is derived. While investigating the source of the mysterious lights seen historically in the lunar crater Aristarchus, the crew come across artifacts that lead them to the Cydonia region of Mars and the Neolithic community living deep beneath its iconic face.
After romantic tensions and some light eroticism bring about a clash of cultures, West finds himself needing to rely on himself and the lessons taught him by the Professor to get the Morning Star home. The book ends with West contemplating the true meaning of Earth’s competitive governments, the shadowy history of their conflicts, and the malicious invisible hands directing it toward a one-world government and how all this connects to the Morning Star’s true purpose. In the end, West is left discovering more about faith, science, and his own manhood than he ever thought possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Swavely’s new book is a rich and imaginative tale that challenges readers to reflect on cosmic wonder, divine mystery, and the purpose of humanity’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Way of the Morning Star” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way of the Morning Star,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swavely shares, “Upon befriending the fifty-two-year-old astrophysicist, Dr. Caleb Oston, twenty-year-old ne’er-do-well, Michael West, suddenly finds himself dropped into a world of dreams and adventure! Taking place among the central mountains of Pennsylvania, the story tells how the two men build a spaceship to explore the solar system. This leads to the Professor (a messianic figure in the story) and West to take the Morning Star on numerous adventures, including traveling to the moon and Mars.
During these trips, West is instructed in the skills needed for observational astronomy while he tackles challenging questions on the clash between faith and science, dinosaurs, the existence of extraterrestrial life, and the biggest of all, the actual birthday of Jesus Christ and how it is derived. While investigating the source of the mysterious lights seen historically in the lunar crater Aristarchus, the crew come across artifacts that lead them to the Cydonia region of Mars and the Neolithic community living deep beneath its iconic face.
After romantic tensions and some light eroticism bring about a clash of cultures, West finds himself needing to rely on himself and the lessons taught him by the Professor to get the Morning Star home. The book ends with West contemplating the true meaning of Earth’s competitive governments, the shadowy history of their conflicts, and the malicious invisible hands directing it toward a one-world government and how all this connects to the Morning Star’s true purpose. In the end, West is left discovering more about faith, science, and his own manhood than he ever thought possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Swavely’s new book is a rich and imaginative tale that challenges readers to reflect on cosmic wonder, divine mystery, and the purpose of humanity’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Way of the Morning Star” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way of the Morning Star,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories