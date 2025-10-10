Bishop Hersel W. Johnson, PhD’s Newly Released "Gigantic Faith" is an Inspiring Guide to Unlocking the Extraordinary Power of Spiritual Faith in Everyday Life
“Gigantic Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Hersel W. Johnson, PhD explores how the gift of faith can transform lives, offering readers practical guidance, biblical insights, and real-life examples of miracles made possible through unwavering trust in God.
Baltimore, MD, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gigantic Faith”: a transformative book that demonstrates the limitless potential of faith when fully embraced. “Gigantic Faith” is the creation of published author, Bishop Hersel W. Johnson, PhD, who was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, in 1945 and grew up in Westminster, Maryland, where he graduated from Robert Moton High School. A strong student with a love for English, history, and athletics, he excelled in track and field, wrestling, and other sports, earning twenty-eight medals, ribbons, and trophies. His dream of competing in the Olympics ended after a serious thigh injury, but he adapted by excelling in hurdles. Beyond athletics, Johnson’s inventive mind led him to explore ideas through science fairs and even pursue a patent for an artificial hand inspired by a childhood dream.
Bishop Johnson, PhD shares, “This book, Gigantic Faith, was written by Bishop Hersel W. Johnson, PhD, to show in many instances how I used the gift of faith. In 1 Corinthians, we are told about the nine gifts of the Spirit, and it says that they are given to every man to profit withal. When I read this, I asked God to give me the gift of faith. I found out that there were two different kinds of faith:
(1) the faith that every man is born with, called the measure of faith, and
(2) the gift of faith.
With the measure of faith, some of the things that are prayed for will be answered, but with the gift of faith, almost everything that you can imagine can be answered. In Isaiah 45:11, it says:
Thus sayeth the Lord, the Holy One of Isreal and his maker, ask of me of things to come concerning my sons, and concerning the works of my hands, “Command ye me.”
This level of faith is much higher than the measure of faith, and few attain to it, even though it is open to anyone that desires it and is willing to trust God that far.
The Heavens even the Heaven’s are the Lords, but the earth hath he given to the children of men. (Psalm 115:16)
This means that whatever things, circumstances, or situations that need to be changed that can be put into words, can be answered. I found out that even the weather, to a certain extent, can be controlled, especially destructive storms, floods, earthquakes, and fires. I found that whatever Jesus did, we can also do with the gift of faith.
It is true, we don’t have the power to do these things, but are given authority in the name of Jesus to do these miraculous feats. You have to trust the Lord with your life in order to prove His word true.
This book is undeniable proof that God is not dead and that He is concerned with His creation, with many incidents that are written and many more that were not recorded. This book spans the gamut from simple prayers that were answered to prayers and trust that only a living deity could perform. I am blessed and humbled that He would use me in this day of super intellectuals in science and philosophy, who constantly try to prove that God does not exist. If we are faithful to Him and trust Him with our lives, He will bestow on us this gigantic faith. Dr. Bill Winston says that we have no idea of the power and authority that God has bestowed on us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Hersel W. Johnson, PhD’s new book offers readers a profound exploration of spiritual empowerment, encouraging them to cultivate a faith that moves mountains and transforms lives.
Consumers can purchase “Gigantic Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gigantic Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
