Matthew Stone’s Newly Released "JerUSAlem" is a Compelling Theological Exploration of the Divine Connection Between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States
“JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Stone is a thought-provoking and biblically grounded study that examines historical and spiritual ties among Israel, God's covenant with Abraham, and America's ongoing role in that divine narrative.
Camden, AR, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America”: a timely and insightful work that sheds light on the enduring spiritual bond between Israel and the United States. “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America” is the creation of published author, Matthew Stone, a modern-day Renaissance man whose life reflects success, scholarship, and service. As a registered forester and longtime president of Stone Timber Company Inc., he has built a respected career in business. A lifelong learner, Matt holds multiple degrees—including a doctorate in theology—and continues to pursue knowledge. His commitment to public service is evident in roles ranging from city councilman to Arkansas state senator. Devoted to his family, faith, and community, Matt is also a passionate outdoorsman, music and museum enthusiast, and lover of homemade ice cream.
Stone shares, “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link Between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America invites the reader to see the nation of Israel from a Biblical worldview by tracing the historical events guided by Biblical precedent. Using Israel’s patriarchs, her captivity and diaspora, the world’s disdain for her, all the man-made treaties meant to control her, and her eventual independence, Matthew T. Stone shows that God’s purpose to make Israel a great nation will not be thwarted. Moreover, if the United States continues her support of Israel, she will continue to enjoy further blessings according to God’s covenant with Abraham:
…[g]o from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed. (English Standard Version Gen. 12:1-3).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Stone’s new book presents a scholarly yet accessible resource for believers and seekers alike, encouraging readers to recognize God’s sovereign plan for Israel and understand how America's destiny may be divinely intertwined.
Consumers can purchase “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stone shares, “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link Between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America invites the reader to see the nation of Israel from a Biblical worldview by tracing the historical events guided by Biblical precedent. Using Israel’s patriarchs, her captivity and diaspora, the world’s disdain for her, all the man-made treaties meant to control her, and her eventual independence, Matthew T. Stone shows that God’s purpose to make Israel a great nation will not be thwarted. Moreover, if the United States continues her support of Israel, she will continue to enjoy further blessings according to God’s covenant with Abraham:
…[g]o from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed. (English Standard Version Gen. 12:1-3).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Stone’s new book presents a scholarly yet accessible resource for believers and seekers alike, encouraging readers to recognize God’s sovereign plan for Israel and understand how America's destiny may be divinely intertwined.
Consumers can purchase “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JerUSAlem: A Study of the Link between Israel, the Abrahamic Covenant, and the United States of America”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories