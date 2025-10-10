James Krehbiel’s Newly Released "A Journey of Deception" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Intersection of Faith, Government, and America’s Future
“A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America’s Demise” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Krehbiel examines how neglecting Biblical principles in government has impacted America, urging Christians to understand their role in shaping the nation according to God’s truth.
Monument, CO, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America’s Demise”: a compelling guide for Christians navigating the intersection of faith and governance. “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America’s Demise” is the creation of published author, James Krehbiel, who was raised in South Central Kansas, is a father of four, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of six. A former general contractor with a 45-year career in California and Colorado, he developed a deep spiritual devotion following a prayer awakening in 2008, dedicating daily time to prayer and Bible study. Passionate about Scripture, patriotism, and understanding God’s perspective on government and the church, James now writes, including his work The Journey of Deception, and enjoys life with his wife of forty years, Tammy.
James Krehbiel shares, “I felt compelled to write this book since I feel that we, as American Christians, do not have a firm basis for what we believe concerning our involvement in the governmental space. Many of us are ambivalent concerning our level of participation, feeling that Jesus would prefer that we abstain from this area of life altogether. We have been influenced by various voices, education, and media to believe principles about our country that are not grounded in historical reality. If you know in your heart that America’s present course is harmful and unsustainable, I am hopeful that this small volume will bring encouragement and desire to become part of the solution to our country’s worrisome trajectory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Krehbiel’s new book provides insights for Christians seeking to align their civic responsibility with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America’s Demise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America’s Demise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
