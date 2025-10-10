Rebecca Athelstone’s Newly Released "Just the Way You Are" is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Encourages Self-Acceptance and Understanding God’s Purpose
“Just the Way You Are” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Athelstone is a Christian children’s book that teaches young readers to embrace their uniqueness and recognize that God created them perfectly for His glory.
Stump Creek, PA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just the Way You Are”: an uplifting children’s book promoting self-worth and faith. “Just the Way You Are” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Athelstone, who is originally from Wellsville, New York, and is an experienced educator with a lifelong commitment to Christian ministry and community service. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Toccoa Falls College and a master’s from Clemson University, teaching in both Christian and public schools in Georgia for twenty-five years. Now residing in North Central Pennsylvania with her husband, Becky works with children and adults facing life challenges. She is also a mother of two grown sons and enjoys photography, reading, hiking, and exploring the outdoors.
Athelstone shares, “Sometimes children are afraid to do something because they feel they will not be good enough and others will make fun of them. In the book “Just the Way You Are”, several delightful characters such as Rock, Tree, Bird, and others do not want to do what God created them to do. They will learn that God made them for his glory. Each rock, plant, animal, and person He creates is not a mistake. When God formed you, He made you exactly the way He wanted you. He wants you to glorify His name in all that you do. As you read this book, you will realize that you do not have to measure your worth against what anyone else does or thinks. You are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) by God your Creator, and He loves you just the way you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Athelstone’s new book inspires children to embrace their God-given individuality.
Consumers can purchase “Just the Way You Are” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just the Way You Are,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Athelstone shares, “Sometimes children are afraid to do something because they feel they will not be good enough and others will make fun of them. In the book “Just the Way You Are”, several delightful characters such as Rock, Tree, Bird, and others do not want to do what God created them to do. They will learn that God made them for his glory. Each rock, plant, animal, and person He creates is not a mistake. When God formed you, He made you exactly the way He wanted you. He wants you to glorify His name in all that you do. As you read this book, you will realize that you do not have to measure your worth against what anyone else does or thinks. You are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) by God your Creator, and He loves you just the way you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Athelstone’s new book inspires children to embrace their God-given individuality.
Consumers can purchase “Just the Way You Are” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just the Way You Are,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories