Monica Hopton’s Newly Released "Tucker at the Inn" is a Delightful Children’s Book Sharing the Playful Adventures of a Lovable Goldendoodle
“Tucker at the Inn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Monica Hopton is a heartwarming collection of stories that capture the silly antics and joyful spirit of Tucker, a goldendoodle who brings fun and laughter to life at a family bed and breakfast.
Little Compton, RI, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tucker at the Inn”: a charming and lighthearted tale of a sweet goldendoodle and his adventures. “Tucker at the Inn” is the creation of published author, Monica Hopton, who has been an innkeeper in Providence, with her family, for over thirty years. She enjoys reading, traveling, and baking.
Hopton shares, “Tucker at the Inn is a collection of stories about a fun, loving goldendoodle dog and the silly situations he gets himself into at his owners’ bed and breakfast. Come with us to Tucker’s world to read about this sweet, silly dog.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Hopton’s new book offers children and families a joyful reading experience that celebrates the bond between pets and their people while sparking laughter and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Tucker at the Inn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tucker at the Inn”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
