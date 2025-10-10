Barbara L. Bruso’s Newly Released "A Young Girl’s Best Friend" is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Children’s Book
“A Young Girl’s Best Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara L. Bruso is an inspiring story that gently introduces young readers to faith and friendship through the eyes of a child and her cherished teddy bear.
Watervliet, NY, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Young Girl’s Best Friend”: a heartwarming and faith-filled children’s book. “A Young Girl’s Best Friend” is the creation of published author, Barbara L. Bruso, a mother of four, grandmother of five, and an elementary school teacher for twenty-seven years, with twenty of those years in a Christian day school.
Bruso shares, “Life can be a challenge even for the youngest of us. To help us through, it’s great to have something soft and fluffy to hold. There are times of rejoicing, times of sadness, and even scary times. This young girl holds on to a favorite teddy bear as her closest friend. Her imagination allows for conversations but it isn’t until her real best buddy is found that she comes to faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara L. Bruso’s new book gently explores the power of faith, friendship, and the comfort found in both, making it a perfect read for children and families seeking inspiration and hope.
Consumers can purchase “A Young Girl’s Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Young Girl’s Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bruso shares, “Life can be a challenge even for the youngest of us. To help us through, it’s great to have something soft and fluffy to hold. There are times of rejoicing, times of sadness, and even scary times. This young girl holds on to a favorite teddy bear as her closest friend. Her imagination allows for conversations but it isn’t until her real best buddy is found that she comes to faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara L. Bruso’s new book gently explores the power of faith, friendship, and the comfort found in both, making it a perfect read for children and families seeking inspiration and hope.
Consumers can purchase “A Young Girl’s Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Young Girl’s Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories