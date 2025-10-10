Donald G. Thomas Sr.’s Newly Released "Why Can’t I Fly?" is an Inspiring Children’s Book That Teaches Perseverance, Self-Discovery, and Courage

“Why Can’t I Fly?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald G. Thomas Sr. is a heartwarming story that follows Prince, an emperor penguin, as he learns that patience, faith, and a leap of courage are keys to discovering his potential and embracing who he is meant to be.