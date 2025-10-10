Donald G. Thomas Sr.’s Newly Released "Why Can’t I Fly?" is an Inspiring Children’s Book That Teaches Perseverance, Self-Discovery, and Courage
“Why Can’t I Fly?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald G. Thomas Sr. is a heartwarming story that follows Prince, an emperor penguin, as he learns that patience, faith, and a leap of courage are keys to discovering his potential and embracing who he is meant to be.
Millsboro, DE, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Can’t I Fly?”: a charming and motivational children’s book about identity, faith, and taking leaps of courage. “Why Can’t I Fly?” is the creation of published author, Donald G. Thomas Sr., a North Carolina Central University biochemistry graduate (’73) with dreams of dental school. He began a 35-year career with the Boy Scouts of America after serving three years in the U.S. Army (honorably discharged, E-5). His BSA experience strengthened his skills in adult recruitment and youth mentorship. Married to Veronica, they have three accomplished children: Lisa, Ashlee, and Donald Jr. Now, he enjoys family life, substitute teaching, golfing, biking, traveling, and writing children’s books.
Thomas shares, “An emperor penguin, Prince, is born in the Arctic from a very large egg and quickly starts to wonder why he cannot fly. He notices that he is a majestic bird with a beautiful coat of tuxedo-like colored feathers, and he has large and powerful wings. Even with that, he can’t fly no matter how hard he tries. Each night, he dreams of many insects and birds and even some fish who effortlessly flap their wings and soar above his head each day. Finally, without realizing it, instincts take over; and he takes a leap of courage!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald G. Thomas Sr.’s new book encourages children to embrace their unique abilities, trust their instincts, and approach challenges with confidence and courage.
Consumers can purchase “Why Can’t I Fly?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Can’t I Fly?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
