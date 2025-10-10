Shelia Cherry-Branch’s New Book "The Christmas Crook Has a Cold" Tells the Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Finds a Sneezing Thief Trying to Steal His Christmas Presents
Balch Springs, TX, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shelia Cherry-Branch, an animated fiction writer based in Dallas, Texas, who loves to travel, has completed her most recent book, “The Christmas Crook Has a Cold”: a humorous and heartfelt story of a young boy who awakens to find a thief with a terrible cold trying to steal his presents from under the Christmas tree, only to have his dog teach him a lesson.
“This hilarious and heartwarming tale follows a young boy as he wakes up to find a bumbling burglar with a cold attempting to steal all of his presents,” writes Cherry-Branch. “Filled with slapstick humor and an unexpected twist, ‘The Christmas Crook Has a Cold’ is a delightful and whimsical holiday story that will leave readers of all ages laughing out loud and feeling merry and bright. Join in the fun as the boy and his furry friend take on the sneezing, sniveling crook in a race against time to save Christmas and teach him an important lesson along the way. So grab a cup of hot cocoa, snuggle up by the fireplace, and get ready for a Christmas caper unlike any other!”
Published by Fulton Books, Shelia Cherry-Branch’s book infuses humor and heart to create a memorable Christmas tale that will make readers of all ages smile with each turn of the page. Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to help bring Cherry-Branch’s story to life, “The Christmas Crook Has a Cold” is sure to delight readers and become a beloved addition to any family Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Christmas Crook Has a Cold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
