Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book "Little Miss Pushy Pants" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers a Special Gift on Christmas Morning
Stevensville, MT, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving mother and a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police lieutenant who currently resides in Montana, where she keeps honeybees and raises dogs, cattle, chickens, and horses, has completed her most recent book, “Little Miss Pushy Pants”: a riveting story that centers around a young girl who finds a special angel doll waiting under the Christmas tree for her.
“Enjoy this uplifting story of a joyful little girl who is excited for Christmas morning as she attempts to go to sleep on the eve of Christmas,” writes Kasey. “Experience her sweet jubilance and pure delight as she discovers a special gift on Christmas morning. Allow this story to bring smiles to the faces of your little ones and remind you of your own childhood memories of Christmases past.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book came to be after the author experienced what can only be described as a miracle at the age of fifty. With colorful artwork to help bring Kasey’s story to life, “Little Miss Pushy Pants” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them of their own special angel that watches over them just like Little Miss Pushy Pants.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Miss Pushy Pants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
