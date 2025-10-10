Joseph Sebenick’s New Book, "Going Back to Prison: The Relapse Into Criminal Behavior," Explores the Internal Culture and Criminal Network Inside Prisons
Boynton Beach, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Sebenick, a veteran of the US Air Force who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and held a career in law enforcement, has completed his most recent book, “Going Back to Prison: The Relapse into Criminal Behavior”: a thought-provoking novel that discusses the true inner workings of prisons, revealing how the staff of correctional facilities can become compromised and involved in the criminal activities of the inmates.
Author Joseph Sebenick served as a police officer until 1983, after which he was appointed as a district court magistrate. He held this position for six years before returning to law enforcement as an investigator, then later a commander of the patrol division at the rank of captain before becoming chief of police. After September 11, 2001, and having spent four years as a police chief, the author went to work for the US Department of Homeland Security for four and a half years. Sebenick then spent almost eight years working as a prison investigator, retiring in 2016.
“In September 2015, four inmates were murdered inside an Oklahoma correctional facility,” writes Sebenick. “Was it a planned encounter with rival gangs, or did it occur spontaneously?
“‘The Prison Investigator’ provides insight into the internal culture within a prison system, which demonstrates the day-to-day activities through the eyes of an inmate whose life of incarceration and addiction to drugs has been threatening to him and the lives of his family members. It illustrates how employees working inside the prison are both being manipulated and compromised and how they will then become instrumental in the criminal activity that takes place inside the prison and how closely they are connected to the outside communities for the purpose of providing financial support to the inmates and their families.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Sebenick’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this eye-opening behind the scenes look at what often happens behind prison walls. Based upon his own professional experiences, “Going Back to Prison: The Relapse into Criminal Behavior” is a potent and candid discussion of how prison’s influence and corruption knows no bounds.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Going Back to Prison: The Relapse into Criminal Behavior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
