Marissa R. Conklin’s New Book "The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series" Explores the Relationship Between a King and a Schoolteacher
Anchorage, AK, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marissa R. Conklin, a single mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and runs her own childcare and school readiness center, has completed her most recent book, “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series”: a gripping novel that follows the tumultuous and exciting relationship between a newly appointed king and a teacher.
“A brand-new king and a volunteer schoolteacher’s lives collide, and neither will ever be the same,” writes Conklin. “Will they rise to the challenges before them and come out stronger, or will they both crumble under the weight of their mutual responsibility? And who can they really trust? One thing is for sure, they are both in for quite the ride.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marissa R. Conklin’s book is a riveting story that will take readers on a compelling journey as they discover just what can happen when two people from different worlds collide. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Education of His Royal Highness” is sure to delight readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
