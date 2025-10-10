Broderick Shannon’s New Book "What is the Root of All Evil? Money? Women? or Wickedness of Man's Evil Nature?" Explores the True Cause of Evil in the World
New Kensington, PA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Broderick Shannon, who has lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of New Kensington for most of his life, has completed his most recent book, “What is the Root of All Evil? Money? Women? or Wickedness of Man's Evil Nature?: Wickedness Of Man's Evil Nature”: a fascinating read that explores a history of wickedness and evil deeds throughout history, including some experiences from the author’s own life, to explore what each of these occurrences share in order to find their common cause.
“‘What Is the Root of All Evil? Money? Women or Wickedness of Man’s Evil Nature?’ is basically a summary of many of my extraordinary experiences and also some of the most evil and despicable acts on record throughout history and some that have actually occurred during some of our lifetime,” writes Broderick. “It entails some of the most bizarre and cruel occurrences during the existence of mankind and unthinkable acts of human nature that is far beyond most of our imaginations. It is certainly a captivating account of things that have happened during our lives and some that have transpired from the beginning of time. But most of all, it is a fascinating revelation of all the possible catalysts of what could be the root of evil, with a surprise ending that will leave you reeling and wondering, exactly what…is the root of all evil?”
Published by Fulton Books, Broderick Shannon’s book is a powerful resource for anyone interested in fully understanding evil, where it comes from, and what can be done to possibly curtail its influence. Compelling and thought-provoking, Broderick’s series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to consider hard hitting questions about the nature of evil and mankind itself.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What is the Root of All Evil? Money? Women? or Wickedness of Man's Evil Nature?: Wickedness Of Man's Evil Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
