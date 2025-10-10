James K. Alford’s New Book, "Return to Nature," is a Fascinating and Thought-Provoking Read That Explores How Science May Have Already Proven the Theory of Creationism
Whiting, NJ, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James K. Alford, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “Return to Nature”: an eye-opening addition to the ongoing debate of the origins of life that offers a refreshing and informative perspective on how both scientific evidence and Biblical text can coincide to equally prove Creationism as truth.
“Science argues that there is a specific sequence of events that took place, starting at a microscopic level known as evolution,” writes Alford. “‘Return to Nature’ will unveil a fascinating second revelation; the Bible may hold the key to unlocking life’s scientific mystery. ‘Return to Nature’ is a harmonious blend of these two perspectives, both shimmering with undeniable truth.
“I believe it to be true that the answers to all of life’s scientific wonders can be found within the stories of the Bible. Do you ever wonder why after thousands of years the Bible is still the most-talked-about book on the planet? Every human knows of it, and millions swear by its teachings. But this is not a book about the Bible. You won’t find rules on how to behave and consequences for if you don’t. Instead, you’ll come along to understand how scientifically metaphysical energy transforms into physical existence, just as spiritual energy transformed to create us.”
Published by Fulton Books, James K. Alford’s book will provide readers with real facts and science, leaving them with information that will change how they view the world. Through his writings, Alford aims to inspire readers from all walks of life to become a Creator of their own reality.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Return to Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
