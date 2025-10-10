Daniel JP O’Sullivan’s New Book, "Within the Moon: Book 1: Salvation," Follows a Team of Aliens Sent to an Abandoned Space Station to Save Planet Earth and Mankind
Babylon, NY, October 10, 2025 -- Fulton Books author Daniel JP O'Sullivan, a lifelong enthusiast of science fiction, mythology, and religions throughout the world, has completed his most recent book, "Within the Moon: Book 1: Salvation": a compelling sci-fi novel that follows an alien mission to a space station inside the moon, where they must find a way to save Earth and all of humanity.
“‘WITHIN THE MOON – Book 1: Salvation’ is the first installment of a series of six epic novels,” writes O’Sullivan. “In this opening novel, we meet the ten specialists that have been sent by an advanced alien race to stop the destruction of Earth and the obliteration of the human race.
“The team reopens an abandoned space station constructed thousands of years ago inside the Moon. Instead of serving as a secure base of operation, the lives of the crew are at risk from the moment they arrive at the space station. In addition to these deliberate threats, they make a startling discovery that further complicates their mission. The crew soon finds that danger does not inhibit romance as several members of the team fall in love amid the chaos throughout the station.
“Love, lust, and betrayal is rampant among the crew as romance blooms, sabotage threatens their lives, and the truth becomes known. With the pressure of multiple escalating crisis surrounding them, will the crew still have time to prevent the destruction of the Earth?”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel JP O’Sullivan’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey as the fate of Earth hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Within the Moon: Book 1: Salvation” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Within the Moon: Book 1: Salvation” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
