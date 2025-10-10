Tom Bohen’s New Book, "The Balanced Leader," is a Fascinating Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Leadership Journey from Humble Beginnings to Achieving Success
Buckeye, AZ, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Bohen, a loving husband and father who retired after a successful career in the mortgage service/insurance industry, has completed his most recent book, “The Balanced Leader: If I Can Do It, You Can Too! A regular guy’s leadership journey and lessons for all”: a compelling look at the author’s path from humble beginnings to his emergence as a leader and eventual COO, highlighting the experiences that helped define him along his journey.
Author Tom Bohen was born and raised in New York City and attended Cal State–Fullerton, where he graduated with a degree in communications. Shortly after graduation, Tom began his career at Chubb & Son. After ten years at Chubb, he moved into the mortgage servicing/insurance industry. Tom spent twenty-five years at the same company that would ultimately become National General Lender Services. He ultimately ascended to the role of chief operations officer, before retiring in 2023. In his spare time, the author enjoys working out, playing guitar, and listening to music.
“For me, having a balanced approach in all aspects of my life was critical to my success and well-being,” writes Bohen. “I lived this mantra and preached this throughout my life. Hence, ‘The Balanced Leader’. Ensuring those around me were thriving personally and professionally was extremely important.
“As a leader, it’s not about you; it’s about the team. I may not have always been the smartest in the room, but I was smart enough to know that I needed talented people around me who were motivated and encouraged along the way. I stressed balance and enabled my leaders the freedom to maintain theirs 100 percent of the time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Bohen’s book shares stories about the people who helped guide and mentor the author throughout his career, highlighting the significant contributions and important lessons each of them imparted along the way. Alongside these stories, Bohen offers leadership lessons and tips suitable for leaders in any profession or field. These range from practical to strategic things he practiced meticulously for years.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Balanced Leader: If I Can Do It, You Can Too! A regular guy’s leadership journey and lessons for all” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Tom Bohen was born and raised in New York City and attended Cal State–Fullerton, where he graduated with a degree in communications. Shortly after graduation, Tom began his career at Chubb & Son. After ten years at Chubb, he moved into the mortgage servicing/insurance industry. Tom spent twenty-five years at the same company that would ultimately become National General Lender Services. He ultimately ascended to the role of chief operations officer, before retiring in 2023. In his spare time, the author enjoys working out, playing guitar, and listening to music.
“For me, having a balanced approach in all aspects of my life was critical to my success and well-being,” writes Bohen. “I lived this mantra and preached this throughout my life. Hence, ‘The Balanced Leader’. Ensuring those around me were thriving personally and professionally was extremely important.
“As a leader, it’s not about you; it’s about the team. I may not have always been the smartest in the room, but I was smart enough to know that I needed talented people around me who were motivated and encouraged along the way. I stressed balance and enabled my leaders the freedom to maintain theirs 100 percent of the time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Bohen’s book shares stories about the people who helped guide and mentor the author throughout his career, highlighting the significant contributions and important lessons each of them imparted along the way. Alongside these stories, Bohen offers leadership lessons and tips suitable for leaders in any profession or field. These range from practical to strategic things he practiced meticulously for years.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Balanced Leader: If I Can Do It, You Can Too! A regular guy’s leadership journey and lessons for all” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories