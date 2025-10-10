Author Tory Wilson’s New Book, "The Good Granny Says," is a Riveting Collection of Sayings and Life Lessons the Author Learned from Her Granny While Growing Up

Recent release “The Good Granny Says” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tory Wilson is a charming tale full of life lessons and advice the author was given by her grandmother while growing up. From minding one’s manners to treating others with kindness and love, Wilson shares each lesson in the hope of passing on her grandmother’s sage advice to others.