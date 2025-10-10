Author Tory Wilson’s New Book, "The Good Granny Says," is a Riveting Collection of Sayings and Life Lessons the Author Learned from Her Granny While Growing Up
Recent release “The Good Granny Says” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tory Wilson is a charming tale full of life lessons and advice the author was given by her grandmother while growing up. From minding one’s manners to treating others with kindness and love, Wilson shares each lesson in the hope of passing on her grandmother’s sage advice to others.
Columbia, SC, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tory Wilson, an art teacher for fifteen plus years as well as a basket maker, a painter, and a sculptor who creates sculptures out of wood and metal, has completed her new book, “The Good Granny Says”: a heartfelt series of lessons and sayings the author’s grandmother used to say in order to teach her how to be a better person and make a difference in the world.
“‘The Good Granny’ is a book of lessons that I learned as a child and during my teenage years,” shares Wilson. “The good granny loves her children and grandchildren. She shares lessons on how to be a good citizen and how to get along. She is funny, feisty, and loving. Her motto for a good life! Good manners, love, and faith will get you far in life. Attitude determines your altitude. Fly high with good manners, love, and faith.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tory Wilson’s engaging tale is dedicated to the author’s grandmother, Sarah I. Solomon, and is inspired by the author’s desire to keep her memory alive for future generations. With colorful artwork to help bring each valuable lesson to life, “The Good Granny Says” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page that will help transform readers into respectful, hardworking citizens.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Good Granny Says” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity.
Categories