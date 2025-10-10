Author Barbara Miller’s New Book, "Single Mom Journey," is Designed to Help Single Parents, Specifically Single Mothers, Overcome Their Trials in Christ’s Name
Recent release “Single Mom Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Miller is a poignant and uplifting discussion on faith that aims to help readers navigate the troubles of single motherhood. From learning to trust in God’s plan to warding off Satan’s attacks, Miller uses her own experiences to help guide the next generation of single mothers.
Lakeland, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Miller, a loving mother and international prayer warrior, has completed her new book, “Single Mom Journey”: a powerful read that aims to encourage and help restore single moms and single dads from the spirit of failure and destruction to come upon themselves, their children, and their destinies.
“Single moms and dads, do not stand by and allow Satan to steal, kill, and destroy what your Lord Jesus Christ has blessed you with. Our Lord Jesus Christ has given you the power to resist Satan and his agents, and they will flee from you,” writes Miller.
“This book will teach you how to fight back aggressively through praying, reading your Bible daily, and listening to the voice of the Lord. Gates of destruction shall open but Satan to destroy your life; your marriage and your children’s destinies will be closed permanently by the hand of God. Your blessings and breakthroughs are not going to be handed to you on a silver platter. You are able to take them by faith and prayer. Your spiritual input will determine your physical output.”
The author continues, “You must take your marriage by force, take your wife back by force, take your husband back by force, and your children back by force. May the Holy Spirit give you wisdom and strength to deal with this problem appropriately.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Miller’s engaging series will help readers learn to not give up on themselves, their children, or their marriage, discovering how God uses the Holy Spirit to turn around any problem in one’s life. Through sharing her own story and experiences, Miller hopes to remind readers that they, their children, and their husbands will be successful so long as they hold steadfast in their faith in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Single Mom Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Single moms and dads, do not stand by and allow Satan to steal, kill, and destroy what your Lord Jesus Christ has blessed you with. Our Lord Jesus Christ has given you the power to resist Satan and his agents, and they will flee from you,” writes Miller.
“This book will teach you how to fight back aggressively through praying, reading your Bible daily, and listening to the voice of the Lord. Gates of destruction shall open but Satan to destroy your life; your marriage and your children’s destinies will be closed permanently by the hand of God. Your blessings and breakthroughs are not going to be handed to you on a silver platter. You are able to take them by faith and prayer. Your spiritual input will determine your physical output.”
The author continues, “You must take your marriage by force, take your wife back by force, take your husband back by force, and your children back by force. May the Holy Spirit give you wisdom and strength to deal with this problem appropriately.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Miller’s engaging series will help readers learn to not give up on themselves, their children, or their marriage, discovering how God uses the Holy Spirit to turn around any problem in one’s life. Through sharing her own story and experiences, Miller hopes to remind readers that they, their children, and their husbands will be successful so long as they hold steadfast in their faith in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Single Mom Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories