Author Barbara Miller’s New Book, "Single Mom Journey," is Designed to Help Single Parents, Specifically Single Mothers, Overcome Their Trials in Christ’s Name

Recent release “Single Mom Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Miller is a poignant and uplifting discussion on faith that aims to help readers navigate the troubles of single motherhood. From learning to trust in God’s plan to warding off Satan’s attacks, Miller uses her own experiences to help guide the next generation of single mothers.