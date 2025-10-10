Author Gail Gardner’s New Book, "The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France," is a Historical Fiction That Follows One Man’s Journey to Become a Court Entertainer

Recent release “The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gail Gardner is a compelling novel that centers around Adenet, a young man living in medieval France, who is taught how to play the rôte by his uncle. Now armed with his own instrument, Adenet sets out to travel around Paris to accomplish his dreams of becoming a court entertainer.