Author Gail Gardner’s New Book, "The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France," is a Historical Fiction That Follows One Man’s Journey to Become a Court Entertainer
Recent release “The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gail Gardner is a compelling novel that centers around Adenet, a young man living in medieval France, who is taught how to play the rôte by his uncle. Now armed with his own instrument, Adenet sets out to travel around Paris to accomplish his dreams of becoming a court entertainer.
Haines City, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gail Gardner, who taught for thirty-five years before retiring from Harvard in 2016, has completed her new book, “The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France”: a riveting story of a rôte player traveling around thirteenth century Paris to follow his dreams of becoming a court entertainer.
“By age sixteen, Adenet was an accomplished musician and poet,” writes Gardner. “His uncle, Cadenet, a trouvére, had taught him to play the rôte, a small stringed instrument, and now he feels that he’s ready to pursue his dream of becoming a court entertainer. He leaves his childhood home south of Chartres and begins his journey that will take him to hamlets and market towns in the northeast region around Paris in the mid-thirteenth century. He had learned to love the songs and poetry of the time, the Age of Faith. It was a time of the veneration of the Virgin Mary in Christian France. When he meets students at the fledgling University of Paris, they invite him to hear Thomas Aquinas argue the proof of G’d’s existence. It was a thought-provoking experience, with students trying to refute Thomas’s reasoning. After months on the road, playing his rôte and singing, Adenet thinks he’s seen a local lord watching his performance one evening. He wonders if this will be his chance to fulfill his dream. Where might this sighting lead?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gail Gardner’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Adenet’s journey to discover his path in life amidst the beauty and hardships of medieval France. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Rote Player” is a stunning trip through time that will leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the medieval period.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“By age sixteen, Adenet was an accomplished musician and poet,” writes Gardner. “His uncle, Cadenet, a trouvére, had taught him to play the rôte, a small stringed instrument, and now he feels that he’s ready to pursue his dream of becoming a court entertainer. He leaves his childhood home south of Chartres and begins his journey that will take him to hamlets and market towns in the northeast region around Paris in the mid-thirteenth century. He had learned to love the songs and poetry of the time, the Age of Faith. It was a time of the veneration of the Virgin Mary in Christian France. When he meets students at the fledgling University of Paris, they invite him to hear Thomas Aquinas argue the proof of G’d’s existence. It was a thought-provoking experience, with students trying to refute Thomas’s reasoning. After months on the road, playing his rôte and singing, Adenet thinks he’s seen a local lord watching his performance one evening. He wonders if this will be his chance to fulfill his dream. Where might this sighting lead?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gail Gardner’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Adenet’s journey to discover his path in life amidst the beauty and hardships of medieval France. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Rote Player” is a stunning trip through time that will leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the medieval period.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Rote Player: Coming of Age in Medieval France” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories