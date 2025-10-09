Author Renée Dunn’s New Book, "Spirit on Fire," is a Collection of Devotionals and Biblical Passages to Help Readers Walk with Christ Each and Every Day
Recent release “Spirit on Fire” from Covenant Books author Renée Dunn is a stirring and thought-provoking series of ruminations combined with Biblical passages that invite readers to reflect upon their faith and relationship with Christ, offering a path towards daily prayer to foster a stronger connection to the Lord.
New York, NY, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renée Dunn, who gave her life over to Christ after seeking out her Savior in her early forties, has completed her new book, “Spirit on Fire”: a poignant and compelling assortment of insightful devotionals combined with passages from Scripture that will encourage readers to engage with Christ and his teachings on a daily basis.
“A daily walk with the Lord is what it takes to grow in Jesus,” writes Dunn. “Prayer, reading the Bible, and regular church attendance have brought out the desire to be more Christlike in every area of my life. These devotions are a result of my growth. I pray that they will bless your heart and help you on your way to growing in Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Renée Dunn’s new book is a powerful tool that will help guide readers towards the light, providing a pathway towards a lasting bond with Christ through daily practice and prayer. Inspired by the author’s own journey with Christ, Dunn shares her writings in order to connect with others who are ready to open up themselves and their souls to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Spirit on Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
