Author Robert E. Carpenter, D.D.S’s New Book, “God Saw You: In Eternity,” Presents the Remarkable Harmony Between God’s Word and the Discoveries of Modern Science
The recent release “God Saw You In Eternity”, is a fascinating and thought-provoking work that reveals how modern scientific discoveries are not only supported, but preempted by God’s Holy Scripture. Dr. Carpenter offers and comments on over 840 verses that confirm the unity of divine truths and true science.
Kerrville, TX, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert E. Carpenter, D.D.S has completed his new book, “God Saw You: In Eternity”: a compelling and enlightening read that aims to help readers understand how God’s Word and true science do not contradict each other, but are mutually intertwined and complementary.
After attending Texas A&M College, Carpenter attended Baylor College of Dentistry for four years, graduating with the Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. In 1967, he moved to Kerrville, Texas, and practiced dentistry for fifty-five years. In addition to a very busy full-time private dental practice, he served with the Salvation Army clinic, spoke at numerous dental clinics, and participated in numerous missionary medical clinics in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. He achieved both fellowship and mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. In Kerrville, he founded Grace Bible Chapel, where he co-pastored for twenty-seven years while practicing dentistry.
In “God Saw You,” Dr. Carpenter takes the reader through a fascinating journey that focuses on the modern sciences of genetics and biochemistry, uniting them with the mysteries of the kingdom of God. Over 1,400 footnotes are presented on the same page that refers to them so the reader has immediate confirmation and access to the truths presented.
Sharing an amazing number of scriptures that deal with genetics, ranging from simple concepts (such as seeds and conception) to complex references to DNA and the human genome, Dr. Carpenter’s writings reveal the beautiful spiritual truths that are directly, or metaphorically parallel to these physical sciences. This is the true sense of the word apocalypse, meaning “an unveiling.” The entire Bible is an apocalypse…an unveiling of who God is, His kingdom, His expectations, and all of history—past, present, and future. This book does just that, lifting the veil off of familiar scriptures and revealing the rich and thrilling images previously hidden in the mysteries of God’s Word.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Carpenter’s new book draws upon the author’s six decades of Biblical research and ministry, as well as his career and study of science and biology, allowing readers to see into the mind of God as He planned and programmed their genome.
Readers can purchase “God Saw You In Eternity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373, or visit covenantbooks.com/books/?book=god-saw-you.
After attending Texas A&M College, Carpenter attended Baylor College of Dentistry for four years, graduating with the Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. In 1967, he moved to Kerrville, Texas, and practiced dentistry for fifty-five years. In addition to a very busy full-time private dental practice, he served with the Salvation Army clinic, spoke at numerous dental clinics, and participated in numerous missionary medical clinics in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. He achieved both fellowship and mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. In Kerrville, he founded Grace Bible Chapel, where he co-pastored for twenty-seven years while practicing dentistry.
In “God Saw You,” Dr. Carpenter takes the reader through a fascinating journey that focuses on the modern sciences of genetics and biochemistry, uniting them with the mysteries of the kingdom of God. Over 1,400 footnotes are presented on the same page that refers to them so the reader has immediate confirmation and access to the truths presented.
Sharing an amazing number of scriptures that deal with genetics, ranging from simple concepts (such as seeds and conception) to complex references to DNA and the human genome, Dr. Carpenter’s writings reveal the beautiful spiritual truths that are directly, or metaphorically parallel to these physical sciences. This is the true sense of the word apocalypse, meaning “an unveiling.” The entire Bible is an apocalypse…an unveiling of who God is, His kingdom, His expectations, and all of history—past, present, and future. This book does just that, lifting the veil off of familiar scriptures and revealing the rich and thrilling images previously hidden in the mysteries of God’s Word.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Carpenter’s new book draws upon the author’s six decades of Biblical research and ministry, as well as his career and study of science and biology, allowing readers to see into the mind of God as He planned and programmed their genome.
Readers can purchase “God Saw You In Eternity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373, or visit covenantbooks.com/books/?book=god-saw-you.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories