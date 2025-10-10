Author Robert E. Carpenter, D.D.S’s New Book, “God Saw You: In Eternity,” Presents the Remarkable Harmony Between God’s Word and the Discoveries of Modern Science

The recent release “God Saw You In Eternity”, is a fascinating and thought-provoking work that reveals how modern scientific discoveries are not only supported, but preempted by God’s Holy Scripture. Dr. Carpenter offers and comments on over 840 verses that confirm the unity of divine truths and true science.