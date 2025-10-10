Author Hitti Tinkerman’s New Sci-Fi Epic, "Dancing on the Sword’s Edge," Unleashes Esp-Powered Heroism Across the Stars
Recent release “Dancing on the Sword’s Edge: The first novel of the trilogy, Divas and Dueling Masters” from Page Publishing author Hitti Tinkerman is a thrilling novel. In a galaxy where extrasensory perception is real and faster-than-light travel fuels interstellar conflicts, a young prince must rise from tragedy to become a warrior of destiny.
New York, NY, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hitti Tinkerman, a lifelong fan of science fiction and fantasy, has completed his new book, “Dancing on the Sword’s Edge, the first novel of the trilogy, Divas and Dueling Masters.” A breathtaking saga of love, courage, and fierce battles that blazes across the backdrop of a galaxy teetering on the edge of chaos as planetary monarchs and queens with evolved ESP battle for dominance and pirates haunt the galactic highways.
Hitti writes: “The story follows the young Prince Gawain of Camelot. After witnessing the assassination of his father during a brutal aerial clash with the telepathic king Dracon, Gawain is whisked away by the ship’s captain to the primitive planet Halfdev before his ship explodes. There, he trains in Bushido combat and Buddhist discipline, unlocking a rare gift: the ability to glimpse moments into the future.
Lord Dracon remains fixated on dominating the Milky Way’s inhabited planets. His sights are set on planet Thetis and its enigmatic princess, Llana. As Gawain journeys toward Camelot, his passenger ship falls prey to pirates. Rather than succumb to enslavement, he makes a fateful choice: he joins the notorious brigand El Capitan. Demonstrating his ESP prowess, Gawain becomes El Capitan’s battle cruiser pilot—a pivotal role in the unfolding cosmic drama. With his ESP as both weapon and compass, he must confront the forces that threaten to destroy human civilization in the Milky Way. As Gawain navigates treacherous skies and battles telepathic foes, he encounters captivating and formidable women vying for him. Their intertwined fates create a web of intrigue and romance, adding layers of complexity to Gawain’s already perilous journey.
Dancing on the Sword’s Edge is a sweeping saga of cosmic adventure, emotional awakening, and high-stakes heroism. It’s a must-read for fans of space opera, speculative fiction, and character-driven storytelling.
About the Author
Hitti is a science fiction writer and hobby farmer whose creative work blends futuristic vision with grounded human emotion. His passion for storytelling and world-building shines through in this debut novel, which marks the launch of a broader sci-fi universe.
Published by Page Publishing, Hitti Tinkerman’s exhilarating tale invites readers to step aboard and join Gawain as he confronts his powers, his past, and the forces that shape his extraordinary journey.
Readers who wish to experience this intergalactic work can purchase “Dancing on the Sword’s Edge: The first novel of the trilogy, Divas and Dueling Masters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
