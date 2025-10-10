Author Hitti Tinkerman’s New Sci-Fi Epic, "Dancing on the Sword’s Edge," Unleashes Esp-Powered Heroism Across the Stars

Recent release “Dancing on the Sword’s Edge: The first novel of the trilogy, Divas and Dueling Masters” from Page Publishing author Hitti Tinkerman is a thrilling novel. In a galaxy where extrasensory perception is real and faster-than-light travel fuels interstellar conflicts, a young prince must rise from tragedy to become a warrior of destiny.