Author Justin Hendrickson’s New Book, "Majesty," is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Majestician Who Has Been Prophesied to Bring Hope and Balance to His World
Recent release “Majesty” from Page Publishing author Justin Hendrickson is a compelling tale that centers around Isaac, the legendary Light Majestician who has been heralded as the bringer of peace to his world. But as evil spreads its reign, Isaac and his fellow Majesticians must travel across Vaerün and make the ultimate sacrifice to fulfill his destiny.
Pahoa, HI, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Justin Hendrickson, a skilled pianist and composer who holds a passion for music and a profound connection with nature, has completed his new book, “Majesty”: a riveting story of a Light Majestician who has been destined to bring balance to his fractured world that is on the brink of destruction.
“In the land of Vaerün, where the Majesticians—wielders of the elemental forces of Earth, Fire, Wind and Water—are born to protect and balance the world, a new power rises… but it is one of light, not darkness,” writes Hendrickson. “Requisite as divinity’s last stand against the very forces of hell.
“Isaac Erbrecht is the first and last Light Majestician to ever be born, a prophecy-shattering child whose very existence defies the laws of nature. His arrival brings hope—but also unbearable burden, because the world of Vaerün stands on the brink of exact annihilation.
“For centuries, Vaerün flourished under the reign of the Majesticians, each kingdom thriving in harmony with its elemental power. But that fragile peace is now in jeopardy. Baehallün, the author of all darkness, has returned with an unstoppable army of undead—creatures known as the Kreaux—whose sole purpose is to lay waste to all life and cast Vaerün into an age of eternal night.
“Isaac, along with the last three elemental Majesticians, are called to save the world from utter destruction. But as they journey through the treacherous kingdoms... Facing marauding hordes, battling and manipulating the very forces of nature, and confronting the dark truths of their own history—the true cost of victory becomes clearer: sacrifice. Unthinkable sacrifice.
“With the fate of Vaerün and all its people hanging in the balance, Isaac and his allies must traverse the four elemental kingdoms, navigate vast, unforgiving plains, and confront an ancient evil that cannot be stopped with mere Majestic power alone. Their quest is not just to destroy Baehallün—but to heal the wounds of their ancestors, whose mistakes created the darknesses they now face.
“In this gripping tale of light versus dark, of duty versus desire, the price of saving the world is the one thing no hero ever expects to pay: everything.”
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Hendrickson’s enthralling tale offers readers an unforgettable journey into the heart of sacrifice, power, and redemption as Isaac and his companions battle against truly impossible odds in a world where the forces of nature are both allies and enemies, and where every victory comes at an unspeakable cost. Will Isaac’s Light Majesty be enough to banish the shadows forever, or will Vaerün be lost to the throes of unending darkness?
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Majesty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In the land of Vaerün, where the Majesticians—wielders of the elemental forces of Earth, Fire, Wind and Water—are born to protect and balance the world, a new power rises… but it is one of light, not darkness,” writes Hendrickson. “Requisite as divinity’s last stand against the very forces of hell.
“Isaac Erbrecht is the first and last Light Majestician to ever be born, a prophecy-shattering child whose very existence defies the laws of nature. His arrival brings hope—but also unbearable burden, because the world of Vaerün stands on the brink of exact annihilation.
“For centuries, Vaerün flourished under the reign of the Majesticians, each kingdom thriving in harmony with its elemental power. But that fragile peace is now in jeopardy. Baehallün, the author of all darkness, has returned with an unstoppable army of undead—creatures known as the Kreaux—whose sole purpose is to lay waste to all life and cast Vaerün into an age of eternal night.
“Isaac, along with the last three elemental Majesticians, are called to save the world from utter destruction. But as they journey through the treacherous kingdoms... Facing marauding hordes, battling and manipulating the very forces of nature, and confronting the dark truths of their own history—the true cost of victory becomes clearer: sacrifice. Unthinkable sacrifice.
“With the fate of Vaerün and all its people hanging in the balance, Isaac and his allies must traverse the four elemental kingdoms, navigate vast, unforgiving plains, and confront an ancient evil that cannot be stopped with mere Majestic power alone. Their quest is not just to destroy Baehallün—but to heal the wounds of their ancestors, whose mistakes created the darknesses they now face.
“In this gripping tale of light versus dark, of duty versus desire, the price of saving the world is the one thing no hero ever expects to pay: everything.”
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Hendrickson’s enthralling tale offers readers an unforgettable journey into the heart of sacrifice, power, and redemption as Isaac and his companions battle against truly impossible odds in a world where the forces of nature are both allies and enemies, and where every victory comes at an unspeakable cost. Will Isaac’s Light Majesty be enough to banish the shadows forever, or will Vaerün be lost to the throes of unending darkness?
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Majesty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories