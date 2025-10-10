Author Justin Hendrickson’s New Book, "Majesty," is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Majestician Who Has Been Prophesied to Bring Hope and Balance to His World

Recent release “Majesty” from Page Publishing author Justin Hendrickson is a compelling tale that centers around Isaac, the legendary Light Majestician who has been heralded as the bringer of peace to his world. But as evil spreads its reign, Isaac and his fellow Majesticians must travel across Vaerün and make the ultimate sacrifice to fulfill his destiny.