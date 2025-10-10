Author Gretel Timan’s New Book, "A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship," Sheds Light on Life Growing Up in East Germany
Recent release “A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship” from Page Publishing author Gretel Timan is an autobiography told through the eyes of a child growing into a teen from the last gasping thousand-year empire of Hitler into the equally evil government of East Germany.
Asheville, NC, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gretel Timan has completed her new book, “A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship”: a heartbreaking autobiography that offers a glimpse into life in East Germany and the life changing experience of moving to the United States.
Author Gretel Timan grew up in East Germany and struggled with discrimination and restriction because her father was a capitalist. She had contact with her American aunt, and worst of all, she refused to join the Soviet-German friendship. In 1957, she emigrated to the US, and her life changed dramatically. In her words, she became a “butterfly.” She now lives in North Carolina and is forever grateful to be allowed to live in freedom and democracy.
Timan writes, “Somewhere on this earth or in heaven, there are two lakes formed by my tears. One is called the Lake of Infinite Sorrow. Don’t bathe in it. It is icy cold and bitter. Then there is another lake, the Lake of Infinite Love. Bathing in it will give you peace and healing, empathy and compassion, and strength and joy. Neither gold nor silver nor diamonds nor all the jewels and treasures in the world can heal you when you are wounded. Only the opening of another soul toward you—like the opening of a precious flower fragrant with fearless, non-clinging love, which just is: so rare, so real, so healing can do that.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gretel Timan’s unforgettable work allows readers to understand the author’s lived experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Gretel Timan grew up in East Germany and struggled with discrimination and restriction because her father was a capitalist. She had contact with her American aunt, and worst of all, she refused to join the Soviet-German friendship. In 1957, she emigrated to the US, and her life changed dramatically. In her words, she became a “butterfly.” She now lives in North Carolina and is forever grateful to be allowed to live in freedom and democracy.
Timan writes, “Somewhere on this earth or in heaven, there are two lakes formed by my tears. One is called the Lake of Infinite Sorrow. Don’t bathe in it. It is icy cold and bitter. Then there is another lake, the Lake of Infinite Love. Bathing in it will give you peace and healing, empathy and compassion, and strength and joy. Neither gold nor silver nor diamonds nor all the jewels and treasures in the world can heal you when you are wounded. Only the opening of another soul toward you—like the opening of a precious flower fragrant with fearless, non-clinging love, which just is: so rare, so real, so healing can do that.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gretel Timan’s unforgettable work allows readers to understand the author’s lived experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories