Author Gretel Timan’s New Book, "A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship," Sheds Light on Life Growing Up in East Germany

Recent release “A World Gone Mad: The True Story of Surviving a Dictatorship” from Page Publishing author Gretel Timan is an autobiography told through the eyes of a child growing into a teen from the last gasping thousand-year empire of Hitler into the equally evil government of East Germany.