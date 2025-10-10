Author Gerald S. Baumann’s New Book, "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." Delves Into the Lesser Known Songs of Popular Music Artists
Recent release "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." from Page Publishing author Gerald S. Baumann is a fascinating deep dive into the less popular songs of beloved musical artists. From Prince to Fleetwood Mac to ELO and beyond, Baumann draws on his four decade long career as a DJ to present the not-so classics that everyone should know.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald S. Baumann, a professional DJ for forty years, has completed his new book, "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more...": a riveting look at unknown and less popular songs from the world’s most famous and influential music artists, bringing their more forgotten works to the forefront.
“Everybody knows the hits!” writes Baumann. “Here, [I take] you further into artist’s catalogs to reveal great songs you may not have heard. They may be called deep tracks or album tracks. Whatever they are called, they are songs that should be listened to. In this book, [I challenge] you, the listener, to dig with [me] and discover buried treasure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald S. Baumann’s engaging series will take readers through each artist’s catalogue of music, highlighting the tracks that deserve more recognition than they ever received and prove the immense talent and range of each artist. Utilizing his experience as a DJ of forty years, Baumann’s collection will leave listeners with a brand new world of music to discover from bands and artists they already love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Everybody knows the hits!” writes Baumann. “Here, [I take] you further into artist’s catalogs to reveal great songs you may not have heard. They may be called deep tracks or album tracks. Whatever they are called, they are songs that should be listened to. In this book, [I challenge] you, the listener, to dig with [me] and discover buried treasure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald S. Baumann’s engaging series will take readers through each artist’s catalogue of music, highlighting the tracks that deserve more recognition than they ever received and prove the immense talent and range of each artist. Utilizing his experience as a DJ of forty years, Baumann’s collection will leave listeners with a brand new world of music to discover from bands and artists they already love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories