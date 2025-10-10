Author Gerald S. Baumann’s New Book, "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." Delves Into the Lesser Known Songs of Popular Music Artists

Recent release "Songs You Missed: A Guide to Rock's Best Kept Secrets and more..." from Page Publishing author Gerald S. Baumann is a fascinating deep dive into the less popular songs of beloved musical artists. From Prince to Fleetwood Mac to ELO and beyond, Baumann draws on his four decade long career as a DJ to present the not-so classics that everyone should know.