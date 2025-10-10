Author Robert Anderson’s New Book, "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs," is a Riveting Tale That Imagines What Dogs Would Look Like if They Were Combined with Dinosaurs

Recent release "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs" from Page Publishing author Robert Anderson is a charming tale that invites young readers to think up the different combinations of both dogs and dinosaurs. From Retrieverosaurs to Newfoundlandosaur, each combination will leave readers wondering how these new creatures might act, while inviting them to create their own new hybrids.