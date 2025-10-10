Author Robert Anderson’s New Book, "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs," is a Riveting Tale That Imagines What Dogs Would Look Like if They Were Combined with Dinosaurs
Recent release "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs" from Page Publishing author Robert Anderson is a charming tale that invites young readers to think up the different combinations of both dogs and dinosaurs. From Retrieverosaurs to Newfoundlandosaur, each combination will leave readers wondering how these new creatures might act, while inviting them to create their own new hybrids.
Blanca, CO, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Anderson, who drove a school bus for several years in Virginia and Colorado, and studied American literature at Northern Virginia Community College, has completed his new book, "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs": a riveting collection of dinosaur and dog hybrids that explores the many possibilities if these two species were ever combined into one.
“Children have always been fascinated by dinosaurs,” shares Anderson. “Also, children love dogs. Let’s use our imaginations to combine these creatures and critters together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Anderson’s riveting tale is partly inspired by the author’s time driving a school bus for elementary and preschool children, which gave him ideas to begin writing children’s book manuscripts. With colorful illustrations to help bring Anderson’s story to life, “Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to use their imaginations to think up brand new ideas each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Have You Ever Imagined: Dogosaurs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
