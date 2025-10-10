Author Joe Gladwell’s New Book, "The New Testament's Nineteenth Section," is a Compelling Discussion That Explores How Mankind is Better Off with Christ’s New Covenant
Recent release "The New Testament's Nineteenth Section" from Page Publishing author Joe Gladwell is a captivating and eye-opening read that explores the nineteenth book of the New Testament, Hebrews, and reveals its vital message that Christ’s new covenant and teachings stand above all else that have come before.
Kentwood, MI, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Gladwell, continues to preach for the West Michigan church of Christ, has completed his new book, "The New Testament's Nineteenth Section": a thought-provoking read that reveals how much better off mankind is under Christianity than those of the previous two dispensations.
“One of the many great American traditions, it is safe to say, is a parent declaring to their child (perhaps children) that the child has it so much better than the parent did when the parent was a child,” writes Gladwell. “It’s the same overall line of reasoning that gave rise to the comical phrase:
“‘Barefoot, in the snow, uphill, both ways!’
“However, with regard to Christ’s new covenant (the New Testament), this overall line of reasoning becomes entirely true.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Gladwell’s engaging series will take readers on an in-depth journey through the Epistle to the Hebrews, fostering an honest and open discussion on its messages and lasting impact in the modern era.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The New Testament's Nineteenth Section" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“One of the many great American traditions, it is safe to say, is a parent declaring to their child (perhaps children) that the child has it so much better than the parent did when the parent was a child,” writes Gladwell. “It’s the same overall line of reasoning that gave rise to the comical phrase:
“‘Barefoot, in the snow, uphill, both ways!’
“However, with regard to Christ’s new covenant (the New Testament), this overall line of reasoning becomes entirely true.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Gladwell’s engaging series will take readers on an in-depth journey through the Epistle to the Hebrews, fostering an honest and open discussion on its messages and lasting impact in the modern era.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The New Testament's Nineteenth Section" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories