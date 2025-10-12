Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus.
Indianapolis, IN, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment. Their headquarters in Indianapolis, IN, USA, manages manufacturing, repairs, and calibration for their customers in North and South America, while their complete manufacturing, service and logistics capabilities in Paphos, Cyprus minimize import challenges for global customers.
CMT products can be manufactured and shipped from within Europe or the U.S., while the ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accredited calibration labs in Indianapolis, IN and Paphos, Cyprus provide repair and calibration services to engineers internationally. This global presence reduces lead times, lowers shipping costs, and simplifies import procedures for CMT’s customers.
“Our model ensures that European engineers don’t just get world-class VNAs—they get them faster and with fewer obstacles,” says CEO Irena Goloschokin. “This way, innovation isn’t slowed down by shipping delays or complex logistics. We want our customers everywhere empowered to move fast and measure confidently.”
Amid global disruptions – including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical instability, CMT was able to adapt instead of stalling out. By remaining focused on improving accessibility for the engineers who use their RF test and measurement systems, CMT demonstrated how a U.S.-based small business can make an impact on a global stage. Engineers worldwide can rely on timely deliveries, responsive support, and the confidence that their projects will not be slowed by logistics.
About Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. It’s headquartered in Indianapolis, IN USA, with R&D, manufacturing and service center in Paphos, Cyprus, and sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. Their VNAs use software for Windows® and Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of engineering expertise at your disposal.
