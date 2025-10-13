Author Jennifer E. Martin’s New Book, "Flashlights from Heaven," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Boy Who is Reminded of His Grandfather’s Enduring Love from Heaven
Recent release “Flashlights from Heaven” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer E. Martin is a heartfelt tale that centers around Tanner, a young boy who is filled with questions following the passing of his grandfather. With the help of his mother, Tanner discovers how his grandfather’s love shines down like a flashlight from heaven, and searches for this special light.
Scotia, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer E. Martin has completed her new book, “Flashlights from Heaven”: a stirring and captivating tale that follows a young boy as he and his mother search for his grandfather’s special light from heaven as a sign that his love still endures even though he has passed on.
Author Jennifer Martin is a devoted wife and proud mother of two sons who understands the delicate nature of grief through personal experience. After the sudden loss of her father in 2011, she began writing as a way to process her emotions and help others do the same. Her stories are heartfelt and gentle, offering comfort and guidance to children and families coping with loss. When she’s not writing, she cherishes time with her family and friends, embracing each day with gratitude and grace.
“Join Tanner on a magical journey in ‘Flashlights from Heaven’, a touching tale of love and connection,” writes Martin. “When Tanner’s beloved Pop goes to heaven, he’s filled with questions. With the help of his Mom, Tanner learns that even though Pop isn’t here, his love still shines down from the sky in the form of a special flashlight. Together, they embark on nightly adventures, searching for Pop’s light among the stars. Through their adventures, Tanner discovers that love is eternal and memories keep us connected, even when we can’t be together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer E. Martin’s engaging tale draws from the author’s own journey as both a grieving daughter and a mother explaining death to her toddler to provide a heartwarming story that teaches readers of all ages about love, loss, and the beauty of remembering those held within one’s heart.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Flashlights from Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
