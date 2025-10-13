Author Jennifer E. Martin’s New Book, "Flashlights from Heaven," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Boy Who is Reminded of His Grandfather’s Enduring Love from Heaven

Recent release “Flashlights from Heaven” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer E. Martin is a heartfelt tale that centers around Tanner, a young boy who is filled with questions following the passing of his grandfather. With the help of his mother, Tanner discovers how his grandfather’s love shines down like a flashlight from heaven, and searches for this special light.