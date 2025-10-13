Author Keith Borso’s New Book, "My Conversation with a Schizophrenic," is a Stirring and Powerful Account That Explores What Life with Schizophrenia is Truly Like
Recent release “My Conversation with a Schizophrenic” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Borso is a riveting and thought-provoking novel that follows the author as he recounts a conversation shared that opened his eyes to the true nature of schizophrenia, offering readers a glimpse into the world of what this mental illness can be like.
New York, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keith Borso, who has always longed to be a writer, has completed his new book, “My Conversation with a Schizophrenic”: a unique read that follows the author as he converses with someone suffering from schizophrenia, revealing the struggle they face each and every day.
“On another amazing adventure. Never not knowing, ending up where? You will have to keep reading to find out—in that place and time,” writes Borso.
“A glimpse into the life of mental illness. Even though it is a grave subject, the goal was to be funny whenever possible. This conversation takes place over a ten-hour span on the eve of the millennium. One single event! Although not to be romanticized, because ‘My Conversation with a Schizophrenic’ is a success story.”
“Maybe you are interested because you care to help in your own way. Browsing here is a good start.”
“Get ready.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Keith Borso’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page and promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "My Conversation with a Schizophrenic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
