Author Keith Borso’s New Book, "My Conversation with a Schizophrenic," is a Stirring and Powerful Account That Explores What Life with Schizophrenia is Truly Like

Recent release “My Conversation with a Schizophrenic” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Borso is a riveting and thought-provoking novel that follows the author as he recounts a conversation shared that opened his eyes to the true nature of schizophrenia, offering readers a glimpse into the world of what this mental illness can be like.