HoduSoft Launches AI-Powered Transcription for Smarter Contact Centers
Revolutionizing Contact Center Operations with AI-Driven Transcription for Smarter, Faster, and More Accurate Customer Insights.
Denver, CO, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Transcription feature, designed to transform how businesses capture, analyze, and leverage customer conversations.
The new transcription capability automatically converts call recordings into searchable text, giving contact centers more efficient ways to review, analyze, and extract valuable insights from customer interactions. By supporting both mono-channel and stereo (dual-channel) transcription, the solution allows the speech of agents and callers to be separated, making analysis more precise and actionable.
By introducing AI-Powered Transcription into its unified platform, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite further elevates its omnichannel capabilities, enabling businesses to capture, analyze, and act on customer conversations with greater accuracy and efficiency, while delivering consistent and engaging experiences across every channel.
“AI transcription eliminates the time-consuming challenges of manually reviewing call recordings,” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft. “With this launch, we can help businesses to improve compliance, enhance customer understanding, and gain deeper operational insights with remarkable accuracy.”
Key Benefits of AI-Powered Transcription
High Accuracy Conversion: Advanced AI models ensure reliable text output from voice recordings.
Channel Separation: Dual-channel support keeps agent and customer voices distinct for clearer insights.
Searchable Records: Make compliance audits, training, and performance reviews faster with searchable transcripts.
Smarter Insights: Power advanced analytics, sentiment analysis, and quality monitoring with text-based data.
This latest addition to HoduSoft’s omnichannel CX Suite reflects the company’s commitment to integrating AI-driven innovations that simplify workflows, strengthen compliance, and unlock real-time business intelligence. With AI-Powered Transcription, managers and supervisors can instantly search conversations, identify trends, and monitor customer interactions more effectively.
“Our focus is on building contact centers that are smarter, faster, and morecustomer-centric,” added Kartik Khambhati. “AI transcription is not just about converting speech to text—it’s about enabling data-driven decisions that improve both agent performance and customer satisfaction.”
HoduSoft continues to drive its innovation roadmap by integrating AI, automation, and analytics into its products, offering enterprises a competitive edge in delivering exceptional customer experiences.
For more information about HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suit’s newly introduced AI-Powered Transcription feature or any other offerings, log your query at https://hodusoft.com/contact-us/ and our team will reach out to you at the earliest.
About HoduSoft:
Started in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, all its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.
About HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite:
HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite is an advanced Contact Center Software designed to help businesses deliver unified customer experiences across voice, video, chat, email, SMS, and social media channels. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software empowers organizations to streamline communication, enhance agent productivity, and build lasting customer relationships.
Original Source: https://www.prlog.org/13103606-hodusoft-launches-ai-powered-transcription-for-smarter-contact-centers.html
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
