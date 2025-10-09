Jennifer McDowell’s Newly Released “The Little Gardener” is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Children’s Story That Teaches Stewardship, Generosity, and Community
“The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McDowell is a colorful, engaging story for young readers that blends biblical values with lessons in giving, resourcefulness, and working together.
Albuquerque, NM, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community”: a faith-filled, engaging children’s story that encourages responsibility, kindness, and working together. “The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” is the creation of published author, Jennifer McDowell, a faith-driven author, educator, and businesswoman whose children’s books blend spiritual wisdom with financial literacy. Drawing on her background in psychology, family studies, counseling, and business, as well as her global experiences and deep family values, she inspires young readers to embrace resourcefulness, responsibility, and godly principles.
McDowell shares, “Step into the enchanting world of Theo, the little gardener, and experience a heartwarming story inspired by the Bible’s teachings. Through delightful illustrations and engaging storytelling, children will learn about the values of stewardship, community, and generosity.
In this journey, young readers will discover
· Theo’s realization that stewardship goes beyond tending to his gardens; it’s about using his gifts and talents to provide for his family, serve others, and glorify God.
· the lessons Theo learns through discipline and the financial principles of earning, saving, selling, and investing.
· Theo’s understanding that family and community support are essential as they come together to work, share generously, and bring glory to God.
Let Theo’s story motivate us to be faithful stewards, using our skills and resources to bless others and reflect Christ’s love.
This story is perfect for young readers who enjoy coloring books. Join Theo on his adventure, and let his story inspire you to grow, share, and glorify God in all you do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer McDowell’s new book encourages young readers to use their gifts wisely, share with others, and glorify God through everyday acts of service.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
