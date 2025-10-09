Jennifer McDowell’s Newly Released “The Little Gardener” is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Children’s Story That Teaches Stewardship, Generosity, and Community

“The Little Gardener: A Coloring-Book Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McDowell is a colorful, engaging story for young readers that blends biblical values with lessons in giving, resourcefulness, and working together.