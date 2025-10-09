Jewel Salina Price’s Newly Released "Help Is on the Way" is a Meaningful Guide to Encouragement and Faith in Daily Life
“Help Is on the Way: A Collection of Religious Inspirational Quotes and Biblical Scriptures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jewel Salina Price offers uplifting reflections and carefully chosen scripture passages to help readers draw closer to God and find strength during life’s challenges.
Washington, DC, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Help Is on the Way: A Collection of Religious Inspirational Quotes and Biblical Scriptures”: an inspiring resource for those seeking comfort and direction through God’s word. “Help Is on the Way: A Collection of Religious Inspirational Quotes and Biblical Scriptures” is the creation of published author, Jewel Salina Price, a lifelong resident of Washington, D.C. Holding degrees in business acquisitions, computer networking, and information systems, she balances her professional background with creative and charitable pursuits. In her free time, she enjoys writing, arts and crafts, attending church, supporting the homeless, and spending time with her son and family.
Jewel Salina Price shares, “There are many times in our lives that we can experience trouble and feel helplessly out of control.
Help Is on the Way is a book that you can turn to in order to gain back the full control in your life. God is the only one that is perfectly able to sustain us and help us all in our times of need.
The Bible guidance from the scriptures and Christian teachings that you will discover in this book will help you to find the most clear righteous path of living guided by God.
For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, “Do not fear; I will help you.” (Isaiah 41:13)
Do not fear!
“Help Is on the Way””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jewel Salina Price’s new book is a thoughtful compilation of scripture and encouragement designed to uplift readers and remind them of God’s unfailing promises.
Consumers can purchase “Help Is on the Way: A Collection of Religious Inspirational Quotes and Biblical Scriptures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Help Is on the Way: A Collection of Religious Inspirational Quotes and Biblical Scriptures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
