Adam R. Dyess’s Newly Released "Faithful Leadership" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Leadership Rooted in Scripture and Personal Experience
“Faithful Leadership: Lessons of How and Why to Lead as a Christian” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam R. Dyess is an engaging guide that blends biblical principles with real-life stories to encourage and equip readers to embrace leadership as a divine calling.
Sumrall, MS, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Faithful Leadership: Lessons of How and Why to Lead as a Christian”: a compelling resource for Christians seeking to understand and live out their leadership purpose with faith and integrity. “Faithful Leadership: Lessons of How and Why to Lead as a Christian” is the creation of published author, Adam R. Dyess, a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, educator, and devoted Christian leader from south Mississippi. He and his wife, Rebecca, are parents to three children and active members of Crosspoint Community Church near Hattiesburg. With degrees from multiple institutions, including William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi, Dr. Dyess has served as a teacher, coach, and administrator, drawing on his military and life experiences to shape his unique perspective on leadership and faith.
Adam R. Dyess shares, “There is a divine plan for each of us. For some, that plan is a call to leadership.
Too often we see leadership as a systematic alignment of character traits, or a checklist of dos and don’ts. There is no singularly correct method of leading. However, we all have access to the greatest example of leadership in Jesus Christ.
This book highlights examples given to us in Scripture and uses the real life experiences of a common man in his walk with God as he learned what it truly meant to lead and how to be led, himself. The solid biblical lessons and gripping personal stories contained in these pages illustrate how to lead others appropriately and explains the purpose of why some possess the gift of leadership.
Though written through the lens of coach, teacher, and military service member, the morals offered in this book are applicable to all leaders, regardless of the organization, as each represents God’s faithful answer to prayers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam R. Dyess’s new book is an inspiring and practical guide for Christians seeking to lead with wisdom, humility, and a Christ-centered purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Faithful Leadership: Lessons of How and Why to Lead as a Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faithful Leadership: Lessons of How and Why to Lead as a Christian”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
