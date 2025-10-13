Robin Wright Robinson’s Newly Released "Jesus Sees You" is a Tender Children’s Book That Reminds Young Readers of Christ’s Constant Love and Presence
“Jesus Sees You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Wright Robinson is a meaningful story that helps children understand that Jesus is with them in every moment of life, offering comfort, love, and guidance.
Clearfield, KY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Sees You”: an uplifting faith-based story for young hearts. “Jesus Sees You” is the creation of published author, Robin Wright Robinson, originally from Clearfield, Kentucky, who discovered her God-given gift of writing after being saved at age forty-two. Over the years, she has worked in factories, nursing homes, and home health care, while also raising a son. Now an author of multiple works, including the children’s books Sleepy Town and Jesus Sees You, she continues to share her faith and creativity through her writing.
Robinson shares, “Jesus Sees You by Robin Wright Robinson is a heartwarming children’s book that reassures young readers of Jesus’ constant presence in their lives. Through simple, relatable examples, the book teaches children that Jesus sees them in every moment--whether they are playing, learning, helping others, or even feeling afraid. It encourages kids to do their best, be kind, and trust Jesus’ love and guidance. With its comforting message, Jesus Sees You helps children understand that they are never alone and that Jesus is always by their side, ready to support and care for them. Perfect for families and Sunday school, this book is a gentle reminder of faith, love, and the importance of living with kindness and purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Wright Robinson’s new book offers young readers an encouraging message of faith and a reminder of the unwavering presence of Christ in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Sees You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Sees You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
