OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex and brings its signature “OnDemand Difference” closer to communities in southern Dallas County and into Ellis County.
OnDemand Realty has rapidly grown to more than 250 licensed Realtors and has earned recognition for its innovative business model, technology-driven tools, and agent-focused culture. The new Cedar Hill office joins existing OnDemand Realty locations in Plano, Frisco, Dallas, and Fort Worth, furthering the company’s mission to provide full-service real estate expertise that is both modern and accessible.
“We’re incredibly excited to plant roots in Cedar Hill,” said Tyler DeMando, Broker/Owner of OnDemand Realty. "This community has a strong sense of pride and growth, and our team looks forward to serving families, investors, and business owners who call this area home. Cedar Hill has truly welcomed us with open arms, and we were thrilled to have both the Mayor and the City’s Development Director join us in our grand opening in September".
The Cedar Hill office will serve as a hub for agents and clients throughout Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Midlothian, Mansfield, and surrounding areas, offering a full suite of real estate services, including residential sales, new construction, investment properties, and relocation assistance. The office will also host training workshops, community events, and local networking mixers as part of OnDemand Realty’s commitment to agent development and community engagement.
“This location represents more than just expansion—it’s about accessibility,” said Tyler DeMando, Director of Growth and Recruiting. “By being right in the heart of Cedar Hill, we’re making it easier for both clients and agents to connect face-to-face in a professional and welcoming space.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an OnDemand Realtor, visit www.OnDemandDFW.com or contact the Cedar Hill office directly at (214) 766-5833.
OnDemand Realty has rapidly grown to more than 250 licensed Realtors and has earned recognition for its innovative business model, technology-driven tools, and agent-focused culture. The new Cedar Hill office joins existing OnDemand Realty locations in Plano, Frisco, Dallas, and Fort Worth, furthering the company’s mission to provide full-service real estate expertise that is both modern and accessible.
“We’re incredibly excited to plant roots in Cedar Hill,” said Tyler DeMando, Broker/Owner of OnDemand Realty. "This community has a strong sense of pride and growth, and our team looks forward to serving families, investors, and business owners who call this area home. Cedar Hill has truly welcomed us with open arms, and we were thrilled to have both the Mayor and the City’s Development Director join us in our grand opening in September".
The Cedar Hill office will serve as a hub for agents and clients throughout Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Midlothian, Mansfield, and surrounding areas, offering a full suite of real estate services, including residential sales, new construction, investment properties, and relocation assistance. The office will also host training workshops, community events, and local networking mixers as part of OnDemand Realty’s commitment to agent development and community engagement.
“This location represents more than just expansion—it’s about accessibility,” said Tyler DeMando, Director of Growth and Recruiting. “By being right in the heart of Cedar Hill, we’re making it easier for both clients and agents to connect face-to-face in a professional and welcoming space.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an OnDemand Realtor, visit www.OnDemandDFW.com or contact the Cedar Hill office directly at (214) 766-5833.
Contact
DallasTrendingContact
John Reyland
469-540-1082
dallastrending.com
John Reyland
469-540-1082
dallastrending.com
Categories