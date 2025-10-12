Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Support XRP and ETH Holders
Denver, CO, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fleet Mining, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud-based mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform that allow holders of XRP and ETH to participate in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface.
The update reflects the company’s goal of making blockchain mining participation more accessible to everyday digital asset holders—without requiring specialized hardware or technical experience.
According to Fleet Mining, the new system allocates computing resources through the company’s distributed mining network and automates performance monitoring, maintenance, and daily operational management. Participants can view their mining statistics and power usage in real time through a secure online dashboard.
“Our aim is to simplify participation in blockchain mining by managing the hardware, optimization, and power costs on behalf of users,” a Fleet Mining spokesperson said. “We believe this helps bridge the gap between traditional asset holders and active blockchain infrastructure participation.”
Fleet Mining states that its platform operates using renewable-energy data centers and is committed to transparency through automated performance tracking and system uptime reports. Mining performance depends on factors such as network difficulty, equipment efficiency, and energy conditions.
For more information about Fleet Mining and its platform, visit www.fleetmining.com or contact info@fleetmining.com.
Contact
Fleet Asset Management Group
Mina Hayes
+1 (479) 441-0005
https://fleetmining.com
