LikeList Launches Beta to Help Brands Turn YouTube Creators into a Scalable, Performance-Driven Traffic Source
New York, NY, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LikeList, a new CPC-based influencer marketing platform from the team behind Adblade and Solve Media, today announced the beta launch of its technology that helps advertisers reach engaged YouTube audiences while paying only for verified, high-quality clicks.
Unlike traditional influencer deals that rely on flat fees or CPM pricing, LikeList gives marketers predictable, performance-based pricing and independent click validation. Brands can search and match with creators in minutes using LikeList’s AI-driven discovery engine, then launch campaigns that generate measurable traffic, with every click verified by third-party fraud detection and AI.
“Advertisers love influencer reach but hate the uncertainty and deal friction,” said Ash Nashed, founder and CEO of LikeList. “With LikeList, brands finally get high quality influencer traffic that is scalable, CPC-based, and independently verified for authenticity. Creators get paid for the quality traffic they deliver, and advertisers gain confidence in every click.”
Key features available in beta include:
AI-Powered Creator Discovery: Instantly find and invite ideal YouTube channels and creators that align with your product and audience.
Creator Rosters: Build and manage lists of approved influencers to streamline campaign launches.
Verified Click Tracking: Each click is validated by trusted third-party fraud detection and AI scoring.
Clear, CPC-Based Pricing: Pay only for real, verified traffic without hidden fees or CPM guesswork.
Brands and creators can join now at https://www.likelist.co.
About LikeList
LikeList is a performance-based influencer marketing platform created by the team that previously founded Adblade and Solve Media, companies that helped shape digital advertising for more than a decade. LikeList enables advertisers to efficiently scale traffic from trusted YouTube creators while ensuring every click is real and verified.
Contact
LikeListContact
Ash Nashed
908-265-4882
