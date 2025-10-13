Cost Transparent Route Planning and Enhanced Carbon Footprint Visibility with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps

Log-hub introduces significant updates to its Supply Chain Apps, strengthening its portfolio with enhanced capabilities for route optimization, CO2 emissions management, and network design. The latest improvements to Milkrun Optimization Plus App, CO2 Emissions App, and the Network Design Simulator Add-on are designed to give logistics professionals deeper insights, greater flexibility, and smarter tools to make data-driven decisions.