Mint Miner Launches XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App
Phoenix, AZ, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mint Miner, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining technology company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application designed to make digital asset mining more accessible and energy-efficient. The app allows users to monitor mining activity, manage contracts, and track performance data from their mobile devices.
The launch comes amid growing global interest in blockchain technology and sustainable mining operations. While the cryptocurrency market, including XRP and other digital assets, continues to evolve, Mint Miner aims to provide users with convenient, transparent tools to participate in cloud-based computing services responsibly.
Simplifying Mining Through Technology
Founded in London in 2016, Mint Miner operates data centers in multiple regions and provides users with access to cloud-based computing resources. The company leverages distributed infrastructure and AI-driven optimization to allocate computing power across supported networks such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH).
“Our goal is to simplify how people engage with digital mining,” said a Mint Miner spokesperson. “The mobile app gives users greater visibility and control over their activity while emphasizing security, transparency, and efficiency.”
Security and Sustainability
Mint Miner states that its network integrates industry-standard data protection measures, including encrypted connections and distributed server protection through Cloudflare®. The company also emphasizes its focus on renewable energy sources—such as solar and wind—to help lower operational impact and improve sustainability within the mining industry.
Mobile App Features
- Real-time monitoring of mining contracts and performance data
- Integrated multi-currency mining dashboard
- Secure user authentication and cloud-based data protection
- 24/7 technical support access through the app
The Mint Miner app is available for download through the company’s official website at https://mintminer.com.
For more information, please contact info@mintminer.com.
Oona Cullen
07760276430
https://mintminer.com
