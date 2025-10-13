Author Shameeka L. Lewis’s New Book, "My Empty Blood to Always Needles!" Follows a Woman Whose Rekindled Friendships Are Put to the Test in New York City
Recent release “My Empty Blood to Always Needles!” from Page Publishing author Shameeka L. Lewis is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around Kesha, a woman who has found a new lease on life and rekindles former friendships in New York. But the dangers of the city constantly surround her, threatening to take away her peace and recovery from addiction.
Vernon, CT, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shameeka L. Lewis has completed his new book, “My Empty Blood to Always Needles!”: a stunning tale of a woman’s fight for her new life while living in New York City and reigniting her former friendships that will serve as her rock in the face of the trauma and struggles the city brings.
“In ‘My Empty Blood to Always Needles,’ Kesha started a new life with her longtime boyfriend named Ryan,” writes Lewis. “Kesha meets new former ballerinas with different lives in the murderous city of New York and become friends with them. They rekindle their ballet days, dreams, and desires with one another. They find love, battles, and addiction while murder surround them in the city of New York. After a life-altering event, their friendship is tested. Here, addictions are a battle and ghostly visits approaches. Recovery and making peace will soon find them.
“In the high-crime city, the women continued to dance through loss and rebirths. They pray to answer many questions. Their love grows stronger, their faith in prayers heals. These are what the ballerinas found, but what they don’t know are the hidden secrets that will soon unfold to change many lives in the sequel of ‘My Empty Blood,’”
Published by Page Publishing, Shameeka L. Lewis’s enthralling tale is a character-driven novel that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a powerful tribute to the bonds that carry people through their hardships to return to the light.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “My Empty Blood to Always Needles!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
