Author Shameeka L. Lewis’s New Book, "My Empty Blood to Always Needles!" Follows a Woman Whose Rekindled Friendships Are Put to the Test in New York City

Recent release “My Empty Blood to Always Needles!” from Page Publishing author Shameeka L. Lewis is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around Kesha, a woman who has found a new lease on life and rekindles former friendships in New York. But the dangers of the city constantly surround her, threatening to take away her peace and recovery from addiction.