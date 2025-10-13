Author Vanessa Sajwaj’s New Book, "The Day You Were Created," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Thoughts and Feelings of a Child Before They Are Born to Their Family
Recent release “The Day You Were Created” from Page Publishing author Vanessa Sajwaj is a heartfelt tale that ponders what a child might be feeling before they are born. From wondering what their parents might look like to anticipating what their life will be like, Sajwaj presents a beautiful look at the anticipation each soul may feel before coming to Earth.
Gulfport, MS, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vanessa Sajwaj, an avid gardener who resides with her family in Gulfport, Mississippi, and enjoys refinishing antique wooden furniture, has completed her new book, “The Day You Were Created”: a stirring tale that attempts to portray a child’s anticipation of receiving a family from the Creator when first selected from the shelf of hearts.
“Just as parents wonder what their child’s hair or eye color will be in the initial stages of pregnancy, the book focuses on the child’s anticipation of what kind of family the Creator will choose for them,” writes Sajwaj. “Will Mommy’s hair be long or short? What color will it be? Will my daddy be tall or short? Will he have a mustache? What color will his eyes be?
“As we all know, our love for our children is unconditional. Holding them for the first time is priceless, and watching them grow brings many memories to cherish. But wouldn’t it be interesting to know what thoughts might cross their mind when they are introduced to the family the Creator made for them?”
Published by Page Publishing, Vanessa Sajwaj’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, helping them consider what might go through a child’s head before they are born. With colorful artwork to help bring Sajwaj’s story to life, “The Day You Were Created” is sure to make a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day You Were Created” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
