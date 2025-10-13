Author Vanessa Sajwaj’s New Book, "The Day You Were Created," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Thoughts and Feelings of a Child Before They Are Born to Their Family

Recent release “The Day You Were Created” from Page Publishing author Vanessa Sajwaj is a heartfelt tale that ponders what a child might be feeling before they are born. From wondering what their parents might look like to anticipating what their life will be like, Sajwaj presents a beautiful look at the anticipation each soul may feel before coming to Earth.