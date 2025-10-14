Author E. Ellis, Jr.’s New Book, "With Friends Like These," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Man as His Life Slowly Unravels and He Faces Countless Trials
Recent release “With Friends Like These” from Page Publishing author E. Ellis, Jr. is a fascinating tale that centers around a young man who awakens to find himself struggling with the setbacks and mishaps of a bad day. But as his day continues, he soon discovers that worse challenges await him that he will be forced to reckon with.
Redford, MI, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E. Ellis, Jr., a native of Detroit who currently resides in a small town in Ohio, has completed his new book, “With Friends Like These”: a stirring tale of a young man’s journey as everything seemingly begins going wrong in his life.
“From the moment he scrambled out of bed he knew today would be different,” writes Ellis, Jr. “The night before he’d forgotten to set his alarm, snoozing blissfully until a boisterous thunderclap smacked him out of oblivion. In his subsequent haste he stubbed his toe, and try as he may he couldn’t find a comb. Fresh out of clean shirts he dug one from the hamper, and despite skipping breakfast he still missed his bus. Stranded beneath a badass black thundercloud, bird shit running down his back, he knew it was going to be one of those days. Something in the wind told him so. The way it smacked him in the face. The way it moaned in his ears.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. Ellis, Jr.'s engaging tale is a character-driven journey that will transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound through each shocking twist right up until the very end. Insightful. Witty. As powerful as a punch. An instant classic.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “With Friends Like These” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
