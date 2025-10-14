Author Timothy Kabel’s New Book, "The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy," Follows a Professor Whose Retirement is Upended When He Receives a Devastating Medical Diagnosis

Recent release “The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy” from Page Publishing author Timothy Kabel is a stirring tale that follows Dr. Abernathy, a recently retired professor who receives a fatal diagnosis of stage four gastric cancer. With time no longer on his side, Dr. Abernathy must face his impending death by confronting his past and preparing for the inevitable however he can.