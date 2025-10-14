Author Timothy Kabel’s New Book, "The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy," Follows a Professor Whose Retirement is Upended When He Receives a Devastating Medical Diagnosis
Recent release “The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy” from Page Publishing author Timothy Kabel is a stirring tale that follows Dr. Abernathy, a recently retired professor who receives a fatal diagnosis of stage four gastric cancer. With time no longer on his side, Dr. Abernathy must face his impending death by confronting his past and preparing for the inevitable however he can.
East Haven, CT, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Kabel, who recently retired after a long and distinguished career in child protective services, has completed his new book, “The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy”: an engaging story of a college professor who is forced to reconsider his plans for an easy retirement after a medical diagnosis leaves him with little time to wrap up loose ends in his life.
“‘The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy’ is the story of recently retired Ivy League college professor and current author, Lowell Abernathy, who has mapped out his retirement in meticulous detail,” writes Kabel. “Dr. Abernathy is dealt a major blow when he receives a life-altering medical diagnosis.
“Dr. Abernathy is forced to drastically alter his plans and the course of his life. He reestablishes personal and professional priorities and works to strengthen the bonds with his brother Prescott, his two children, Felicity and Hank, and others.
“Dr. Abernathy must confront long-buried secrets regarding his deceased ex-wife, Lucille, and Daphne Tisdale, his editor and former love interest. Dr. Abernathy is supported by a network of family, friends, and beloved pets.”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Kabel’s riveting tale details how one man faces the threat of death by embracing life with humor, courage, and a fighting spirit. Emotionally compelling and character-driven, “The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy” is an uplifting tale that will take readers on a ride that will remain with them long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sea Change of Dr. Abernathy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
